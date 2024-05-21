BJP has taxed even the shroud: Pramod Tiwari

Not even the Kafan (shroud) was spared by the BJP and it imposed GST on it, hurting the sentiments of people, said Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari while speaking to media persons in Pratapgarh on Tuesday. Pramod Tiwari addressing media persons in Pratapgarh on Tuesday (HT Photo)

Tiwari paid floral tributes to the portrait of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 33rd death anniversary. Slamming the BJP government, he said that the BJP has created an atmosphere of fear in the country with the intention to alter the constitution.

The last five years were tough times as no development work was carried out during this period, he said.

Mocking the BJP candidate in Amethi, Smriti Irani, he said that she will remain in the ‘Smriti’ (memory) of people after June 4.

“Thirteen thousand crores donation as electoral bonds taken by BJP has made it clear that this party is ruining the dignity of democracy. The action of Supreme Court which exposed the electoral bond scam is a historical decision which has maintained the transparency in democracy” Tiwari said, while adding that BJP should clear its stand over the biggest electoral bond scam in the world.

Congress district president Neeraj Tripathi, state general secretary Mukund Tiwari, Samajwadi Party leader Sanjay Pandey, Aam Aadmi Party district president Dinesh Upadhya and others were present.