BJP issues show cause notice to legislator for remarks on CM

Bengaluru The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday issued a show cause notice to its legislator from Vijayapura in Karnataka, Basanagouda Ramanagouda Patil (Yatnal), for his relentless tirade against chief minister B S Yediyurappa.

“A notice has been issued today,” another BJP legislator confirmed on the condition of anonymity, adding that Yatnal may be given 15 days to respond to the notice.

Yatnal, however, remained unapologetic for his statements and denied making any remarks that is “shocking”.

“I have made no statement or practice politics for which I have to apologize or regret. I haven’t made any statements against the party or national leaders. I shall respond to the notice after I have seen the content,” he said.

The show cause notice comes after weeks of attacks against Yediyurappa. The BJP legislator had made several statements indicative of a change in leadership in the state, much to the annoyance of the chief minister.

But the eerie silence by the party’s central leadership on the comments had raised doubts if the saffron party would take any action against Yatnal. At the same time, there were doubts if the high command had indeed isolated Yeddiurappa.

“Our Prime Minister’s dreams are of development, end of dynasty politics and a corruption-free government. I will request our national president that only one person from a household should be given the power. It cannot be that there is an MP, MLC, MLA, board heads and even people in-charge of party affairs from only one family,” a disgruntled Yatnal had said on January 21, after he missed securing a place in the cabinet expansion exercise.

He has also, on multiple occasions, said that the 77-year-old chief minister would be replaced.

Yatnal is also an active participant in the ongoing Panchamasali Lingayat padayatra or march by one of the most dominant and politically influential communities. The Panchamasali, the largest sect within the dominant Lingayat community, have demanded that their existing reservation category be changed from 3B to 2A.

Despite assurances from Yediyurappa to review and study the socio-economic conditions of the community, the participants of the campaign continue with their 465-km march from Kudalasangama towards Bengaluru where a rally has been scheduled for February 21.