Local BJP Kisan Morcha leader gunned down in Gorakhpur

GORAKHPUR Local BJP leader Nitya Parkash Rai, 65, was shot down by two motorcycle-borne unidentified assailants in Gorakhpur’s Mannipur village late on Tuesday night. The killing of a ruling party leader has triggered a sensation in the area. (HT Photo)

SP South Arun Kumar confirmed that the victim, Nitya Parkash Rai, was the vice-president of BJP Kisan Morcha. Rai was brought to the BRD Medical College at 2 am where he was declared dead on arrival.

Police station in-charge of Gola, Ashwani Tiwari, said that police have registered a case against the unidentified assailants and initiated an inquiry after the kin of the leader filed a complaint. The exact reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.

Officials said that Nitya Prakash Rai was sleeping outside his residence when two youths on a motorcycle reached there. After having a short conversation with the BJP leader, they threw chilli powder on his face and then opened fire.

Hearing gunshots, his family members rushed to the spot and sounded an alarm but assailants managed to escape the spot by firing in the air. Subsequently, his relative Kailash Rai, along with other villagers, brought Nitya Parkash Rai to the BRD Medical College where he was declared dead. Kailash said that Nitya had no rivalry and thus, the reason behind his murder remains a mystery.

The killing of a ruling party leader has triggered a sensation in the area. After the incident, office bearers of the party reached the residence of the victim on Wednesday. They expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and urged the police to nab the assailants.

