BJP MP Pragya Thakur says cow urine saves people from Covid-19

Cow urine can help beat Covid-19, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Pragya Thakur has said, urging party workers to also consume gau mutra.

Speaking at a party event in Bhopal on Sunday, the party MP said, “I consumed cow urine daily and it is a kind of acid which purifies my body. It also purifies the lungs and saves me from Covid-19 infection. I don’t take any medicine against corona but I am safe.”

Thakur then went on to explain how to consume it too. She said, “The urine should belong to a cow of indigenous breed...one who only grass from a forest. It should then be filtered at least 16 times using a cotton cloth before consumption.”

Thakur stuck to her stand a day later and said on Monday, “I said what I practise. It is my belief and I didn’t force anybody to follow this.”

Also Read | Despite second wave, Bhagwat’s comments indicate Sangh-BJP ties on track

Earlier, Thakur, who had gone through bilateral mastectomy, claimed that her breast cancer was cured due to cow urine and other by-products of cow.

The Malegaon blast co-accused was missing from public life for the past four months due to ongoing health issues. Many locals and activists had also run a campaign against her for not extending any help to the people of Bhopal amid shortage of oxygen beds and Remdevisir injections. She has started attending public programmes recently.

Meanwhile, the MP’s comments allowed the Congress to open a line of attack against her party. Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill tweeted on Monday, “No wonder top virologist Shahid Jameel has quit Govt Covid Panel because BJP Brigade believes in quack formulas rather than scientific facts.”

Many doctors have warned against using cow urine to ward off Covid-19 by confirming that its properties do not give any protection against the viral infection, and could cause other infections like black fungus or mucormycosis, which can be fatal.