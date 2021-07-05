BJP not planting trees,it is sowing seeds of hatred: Akhilesh

LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday took pot shots at the BJP government in the state, saying it added one more lie to its hundred lies by saying that it had planted 100 crore saplings during its term. He said the BJP, instead of planting trees, was sowing the seeds of hatred.

“The chief minister claimed that during his term UP planted 100 crore trees and in a single day (on Sunday) planted 25.51 crore saplines. Now, despite all this why is UP not looking green everywhere and why forest cover hasn’t doubled or quadrupled,” said Akhilesh said in a statement issued by his party.

The former chief minister said apart from putting up big advertisements of tall claims of tree plantation, the government till date could not furnish any details of the tree plantations -- where these were planted, how many, and how many trees eventually survived?

“The BJP did ‘bandarbaant’ (corruption) in the name of tree plantation. Its intentions and policies are flawed. The BJP is not planting trees, it has been sowing the seeds of hatred and lies,” said Yadav.

He demanded that the BJP government releases a white paper on tree plantations done in four and a half years of their term.

Yadav said against the hollow claims of the BJP’s forestation drive, the SP government undertook sincere and extensive tree plantation drives and created Guinness record. “Those trees survived, which led to revival of ponds in Bundelkhand and green parks were developed,” he added.

He said Lohia Park and Janeshwar Mishra Park came up in Lucknow during the SP regime. “A number of people, including those from BJP go there to take a breath of fresh air. But this government has neglected even these green spots,” said Yadav.

“The BJP may play with nature as much as it wants, may lie as much as it desires; but when people get down to verify facts, then BJP will pay a heavy price. In 2022, instead of the BJP’s lies, the Samajwadi Party’s work will speak,” he added.