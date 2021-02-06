IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / BJP, Shiv Sena trade barbs against each other over power bills, fuel price rise
Shiv Sena workers protest against the Centre over fuel price hike outside the collector’s office in Bandra on Friday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
Shiv Sena workers protest against the Centre over fuel price hike outside the collector’s office in Bandra on Friday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
others

BJP, Shiv Sena trade barbs against each other over power bills, fuel price rise

Sena leaders led the protests at Dadar, Byculla, Goregaon, Thane and Mira-Bhayander areas against the “loot of common man” by the Union government
READ FULL STORY
By Surendra P Gangan and Swapnil Rawal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:57 AM IST

Former allies, Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), staged protests against each other’s governments in the state and Centre. While BJP leaders took to the streets to protest against the inflated power bills issued by the state power distribution company, the Sena staged protests against the Centre over the hike in fuel and cooking gas prices.

After backing the farmers’ stir in Delhi earlier this week, the Sena has now decided to take up issues that touch the lives of its core constituency: the middle-class.

Sena leaders led the protests at Dadar, Byculla, Goregaon, Thane and Mira-Bhayander areas against the “loot of common man” by the Union government. Party legislators also staged protests and bullock-cart and cycle rallies in Pune, Aurangabad and Nashik districts. Protesters in Mumbai and other cities raised slogans against the Narendra Modi-government.

At Mira-Bhayander, Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik led the protests, while legislators Sunil Prabhu and Ravindra Waikar were in the forefront of the agitation at Goregaon and Jogeshwari.

Sena vibhag pramukh (division head) Ashish Chemburkar, who was leading protest at Byculla, said the fuel prices have been hiked since the lockdown was lifted, and soon, the petrol prices will reach Rs100 per litre.

“The Centre has been looting the citizens for months by increasing the fuel prices and LPG cylinder prices. This has to stop. Sena will intensify protests if the Centre does not arrest the price rise,” Chemburkar said.

Responding to former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’s attack on the state government to reduce its share of tax on fuel, Chemburkar said, “The price of petrol would be Rs92 [per litre] after reducing the state tax. Do the ones who seek the state’s tax believe that the price of fuel at Rs92 is less?”

Ambadas Danve, Sena Member of the Legislative Council and party district chief of Aurangabad said the fuel price rise over the past few months have been “crushing” the common citizens. “Households are bearing the brunt of cylinder price rise. Cylinders that used to cost Rs300-400 some years earlier now cost double. The Centre has launched many schemes but they have not reached the common citizens,” he said.

Former parliamentarian Chandrakant Khaire cited “corruption at the highest levels” as the reason behind the fuel price rise.

“I have been on the committees in the Centre. I know how things work. The crude oil prices are at an all-time low, and yet, fuel [petrol] is Rs94 [per litre].”

Meanwhile, BJP staged protests outside the regional offices of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) to oppose the disconnection of power over pending bills. The party has accused the state-owned firm of having sent inflated bills to consumers during the Covid-19 lockdown last year.

In Nagpur, former state energy minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule led the protest march, while at Nashik, it was headed by legislator Devyani Farande. In Kolhapur, clashes broke out between BJP workers and the police as the protestors tried to lock the regional office of MSEDCL as part of their ‘Tala Thoko’ protest.

At Mumbai, legislator Atul Bhatkhalkar led a protest march outside Adani Power’s Kandivli office over the inflated bills’ issue. Party’s former MP Kirit Somaiya and other workers were arrested by police after they tried to lock MSEDCL office at Bhandup.

“The Thackeray government had announced to waive off the inflated bills issued during lockdown. The government did not keep its word, and has on the contrary has sent notices to 7.5 million consumers warning the disconnection of the supply for non-payments. Most of the bills are inflated and fake. The citizens are not in a position of paying these bills owing to the job and income loss during the Covid-19 pandemic. The state government has been ruthlessly taking action against the citizens. We will continue our protest until the bills are waived off,” said Bawankule.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai unit and BJP’s minority cell also staged a protest outside the party’s Nariman Point office, demanding the immediate arrest Sharjeel Usmani for his alleged provocative speech at the Elgaar Parishad conclave last week.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Shiv Sena workers protest against the Centre over fuel price hike outside the collector’s office in Bandra on Friday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
Shiv Sena workers protest against the Centre over fuel price hike outside the collector’s office in Bandra on Friday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
others

BJP, Shiv Sena trade barbs against each other over power bills, fuel price rise

By Surendra P Gangan and Swapnil Rawal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:57 AM IST
Sena leaders led the protests at Dadar, Byculla, Goregaon, Thane and Mira-Bhayander areas against the “loot of common man” by the Union government
READ FULL STORY
Close
Firefighting operations on at the scrap godown in Mankhurd on Friday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
Firefighting operations on at the scrap godown in Mankhurd on Friday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
others

Firefighter injured in major blaze at Mumbai godown

By Eeshanpriya MS
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:50 AM IST
The Mumbai Fire Brigade pressed 13 fire engines, 11 jumbo tankers, a quick response vehicle and an ambulance for the dousing operations, which were going on till late on Friday night
READ FULL STORY
Close
Man kills wife, later dies in road mishap in Chandigarh
Man kills wife, later dies in road mishap in Chandigarh
others

Man kills wife, later dies in road mishap in Chandigarh

By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:24 AM IST
A 35-year-old man killed his wife, 34, following a heated argument at their rented house in Punjab’s Mohali district, and later died in a road mishap in Chandigarh in the wee hours of Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pressure cookers are safer now, thanks to mandatory ISI certification

By Pushpa Girimaji
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:57 PM IST
The safety and quality of the ubiquitous pressure cooker has finally got the attention of the government- from February 1 , all manufacturers of this cooking gadget will have to mandatorily comply with the Indian Standard and also carry the standard mark, as a pre-condition for sale
READ FULL STORY
Close
The polls scheduled for February 14 will elect candidates to the houses of the Mohali MC and seven municipal councils of the district. (HT FILE PHOTO)
The polls scheduled for February 14 will elect candidates to the houses of the Mohali MC and seven municipal councils of the district. (HT FILE PHOTO)
others

MC elections: 110 women among 260 in fray from Mohali

By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:54 PM IST
From Congress, all 50 seats are being contested; the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting on 46 seats; Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on 43 seats; Bharatiya Samajwadi Party (BSP) on four seats; 116 are independent candidates
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Delhi govt reduces circle rates by 20% for next six months

By Abhishek Dey
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:52 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi government on Friday reduced circle rates, the minimum price at which a property can be bought, for all categories of properties for the next six months, a move that experts said will boost the real estate market and boost revenue for the government
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Can’t wait for ‘Zero Covid Case Day’, says Sisodia as classes 9, 11 reopen

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:51 PM IST
New Delhi Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia on Friday visited a government school in Gandhi Nagar to review Covid-preparedness in safeguards in place as students of class 9 and 11 returned to their classrooms after a gap of almost a year
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Delhi not to be impacted by ‘chakka jam’, say farmer leaders

By Shiv Sunny, Anvit Srivastava and Soumya Pillai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:50 PM IST
New Delhi: The three-hour ’chakka jam’ on Saturday afternoon to protest against the three farm laws will not impact Delhi and the national capital region (NCR), Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmers unions which is spearheading the agitation, said on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational picture
Representational picture
others

Mumbai: Mother carrying 1-year-old’s body in bag dies by suicide in Vashi

By Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:38 PM IST
A 31-year-old woman from Chembur died by suicide near the Vashi creek bridge, on Thursday night
READ FULL STORY
Close
Allahabad high court during the Covid-19 lockdown. (File photo)
Allahabad high court during the Covid-19 lockdown. (File photo)
others

Sisters say Ayodhya mosque land theirs, move HC

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:25 PM IST
Delhi-based sisters Rani Baluja and Rama Punjabi filed the writ petition on Wednesday, claiming ownership of the land allotted to the Sunni Waqf Board. They have sought a stay on all construction work on the land
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

MP: 5-year-old allegedly raped, killed by person accused of raping her aunt

By Shruti Tomar
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:40 PM IST
The accused had threatened the family with dire consequences when he was arrested in June for raping the girl’s aunt. He has been booked for rape and under the POCSO Act
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
others

UP: 25-year-old Meerut tutor held for kidnapping, bid to convert teenaged girl

By S Raju
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:47 AM IST
The police picked up the teenager while she was on the way to catch a bus for Delhi on Tuesday after receiving a phone call from the tutor to meet her there. He had allegedly threatened to kill her younger brother
READ FULL STORY
Close
The British-era building is in a dilapidated state. (HT Photo)
The British-era building is in a dilapidated state. (HT Photo)
others

Patwari office in Ambala Cantt cries for attention

By Bhavey Nagpal, Ambala
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:05 AM IST
DC Ashok Kumar Sharma says they analysing if the patwaris could be shifted to the new secretariat building nearby, or else maintenance work will be started.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP National President JP Nadda interacts with social leaders, in Thrissur on Thursday.(ANI Photo)
BJP National President JP Nadda interacts with social leaders, in Thrissur on Thursday.(ANI Photo)
others

BJP president Nadda says PM Modi gave special attention to Kerala

ANI, Thrissur, Kerala
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:29 PM IST
Nadda said that 3,000 crore has been spent on a 450 kilometre-long natural gas pipeline from Kerala's Kochi to Mangaluru.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Delhi: FIR against two children’s homes for ‘abuse and irregularities’

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:25 PM IST
New Delhi: A first information report (FIR) was registered on Wednesday against two care homes for children after the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) reported a host of abuse and irregularities such as sexual abuse, using the children for anti-CAA protests, not providing them the right living conditions, Covid-19 norms violations, among others, the police said
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP