BJP sweeps Assam council polls, wins all seats
GUWAHATI: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday swept elections to Assam’s Karbi Anglong Autonomous District Council (KAADC) winning all 26 seats.
Besides the 26 seats, the council has four nominated members. A party or alliance needs to win 16 seats or more to secure a majority. This is the second consecutive win for BJP in the council polls.
“We bow before the people of Karbi Anglong for giving Assam BJP a historic mandate in KAAC polls second time in a row. After win in municipal and GMC polls, this huge victory is a true affirmation of public trust in adarniya PM Shri Narendra Modi ji’s vision of sabka saath sabka vishwas,” tweeted chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
In a tweet, BJP’s Assam in-charge Baijayant Panda said it is a clean sweep for the BJP. “Tremendous performance by the party under the guiding light of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and able leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma ji.”
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
