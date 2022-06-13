BJP sweeps Assam council polls, wins all seats

GUWAHATI: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday swept elections to Assam’s Karbi Anglong Autonomous District Council (KAADC) winning all 26 seats.

Besides the 26 seats, the council has four nominated members. A party or alliance needs to win 16 seats or more to secure a majority. This is the second consecutive win for BJP in the council polls.

“We bow before the people of Karbi Anglong for giving Assam BJP a historic mandate in KAAC polls second time in a row. After win in municipal and GMC polls, this huge victory is a true affirmation of public trust in adarniya PM Shri Narendra Modi ji’s vision of sabka saath sabka vishwas,” tweeted chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In a tweet, BJP’s Assam in-charge Baijayant Panda said it is a clean sweep for the BJP. “Tremendous performance by the party under the guiding light of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and able leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma ji.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON