Home / Cities / Others / BJP sweeps Assam council polls, wins all seats
others

BJP sweeps Assam council polls, wins all seats

Besides the 26 seats the BJP won, the council has four nominated members while a party or alliance needs to win 16 seats or more to secure a majority
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked the people of Karbi Anglong for the historic mandate. (PTI)
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked the people of Karbi Anglong for the historic mandate. (PTI)
Published on Jun 13, 2022 08:16 AM IST
Copy Link
ByUtpal Parashar

GUWAHATI: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday swept elections to Assam’s Karbi Anglong Autonomous District Council (KAADC) winning all 26 seats.

Besides the 26 seats, the council has four nominated members. A party or alliance needs to win 16 seats or more to secure a majority. This is the second consecutive win for BJP in the council polls.

“We bow before the people of Karbi Anglong for giving Assam BJP a historic mandate in KAAC polls second time in a row. After win in municipal and GMC polls, this huge victory is a true affirmation of public trust in adarniya PM Shri Narendra Modi ji’s vision of sabka saath sabka vishwas,” tweeted chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In a tweet, BJP’s Assam in-charge Baijayant Panda said it is a clean sweep for the BJP. “Tremendous performance by the party under the guiding light of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and able leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma ji.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Utpal Parashar

    Utpal is an assistant editor based in Guwahati. He covers all eight states of North-East and was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times .

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 13, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out