Pradhan’s visit to disputed region triggers war of words between BJP and BJD

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s visit to Kotia, a disputed region between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, over the weekend has triggered a war of words between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

The BJP on Monday hit out at what it called intolerance of ruling BJD over Pradhan’s visit to the region on the occasion of Odisha’s statehood day.

The Andhra government on Sunday slammed Pradhan for asking government officials from that state to leave the Kotia panchayat during his visit. “Why are you all here? The Kotia panchayat belongs to Odisha. Please go back. Go back to Andhra,” Pradhan told the Andhra officials.

The BJD attacked Pradhan saying the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was paying lip service instead of addressing the dispute.

BJP lawmaker Lalatendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra maintained Pradhan made no mistake by raising the “go back Andhra” slogan and singing Odisha’s state song “Bande Utkal Janani” with schoolchildren. “If it is a crime to sing Bande Utkal Janani with school kids, then Pradhan will commit this crime again and again.”

Mukesh Mahaling, another BJP lawmaker, cited Andhra Pradesh’s deputy chief minister Rajanna Dora’s “threat” to the Pradhan that they will see to him and added the BJD leaders instead of uniting over the issue have been making disparaging comments.

BJD leader Pradip Majhi said the Union government is not concerned about the Kotia issue or else it would have intervened. “Union ministers including Pradhan have never taken the Kotia issue seriously,” said Majhi.

On Sunday, the Andhra Pradesh government underlined that the Supreme Court has directed status quo over the region. Dora said Pradhan represents the entire country and should refrain from making partisan statements.

D Jagadish, a former lawmaker of Andhra’s Opposition Telugu Desam Party, urged the Union government to constitute a commission to find a permanent solution to the border dispute dating back to 1956.

Andhra and Odisha have been involved in the dispute over the control of 21 of the 28 villages under the Kotia gram panchayat. In 1968, Odisha moved the Supreme Court alleging that Andhra officials were trespassing into certain villages.

The court in December 1968 directed the status quo. The dispute intensified in February 2021 when the Andhra Pradesh government conducted panchayat polls in Phatusineri village under the gram panchayat. This forced Odisha to move a contempt of court petition. The last hearing in the matter was held in March when the court issued notices to Odisha and Andhra and directed them to submit their replies within 28 days.