BJP’s policies pushing U.P. towards backwardness: Akhilesh

LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said that the BJP government’s policies are pushing Uttar Pradesh towards backwardness. Akhilesh Yadav (HT File)

Yadav, in a press statement, said the BJP government has not been able to install any new power plant and has not been able to bring about any development. He added the people of the state are waiting for the 2024 Lok Sabha election to get rid of the BJP.

He pointed out that the people are facing problems because of excessive rain and poor power supply situation. He said the rains have led to the loss of lives and property. He also said more than 36 people have died due to excessive rains and several houses have collapsed.

The SP chief further said rain has badly affected farmers. He said the crops have been damaged on a large scale and there is a shortage of fodder as well. He said that the people are not getting any treatment due to a shortage of doctors and para-medical staff in government hospitals.