BJP-TIPRA Motha-IPFT alliance to continue even in future: State party chief

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will continue its alliance with Tripura’s Pradyot Kishore Debbarma-led TIPRA Motha party and Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) even in 2028 Assembly polls, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee said on Thursday. The two Lok Sabha seats, West and East constituencies in Tripura will go to polls on April 19 and 26. (@Rajib4BJP | Official X account)

Addressing a rally prior to BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate Kriti Singh Debbarma’s nomination submission at Dhalai district, he said, “We shall continue our alliance in future and work together to make Tripura the best state.”

“Our oppositions will be amazed to see the strength we have shown today. But we should stay cautious and not engage with them. If they try to instigate us, we shall not remain silent. I shall tell my party karyakartas to work unitedly”, said the state party chief.

After the rally, Kriti Singh submitted her nomination papers at Ambassa in the district for her ST-reserved East Tripura constituency.

Kriti Singh is princess of Tripura’s erstwhile Manikya dynasty and elder sister of TIPRA Motha party founder Debbarma.

Debbarma, in his speech sought support for Kriti Singh and said, “This time, whoever will work for our community, state and country, will go to Delhi. We shall make Ek Tripura, Srestha Tripura in real sense

Debbarma said that his party allied with BJP after getting written assurance on the tripartite accord.

The counting of votes will take place on June 4.