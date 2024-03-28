 BJP-TIPRA Motha-IPFT alliance to continue even in future: State party chief - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

BJP-TIPRA Motha-IPFT alliance to continue even in future: State party chief

ByPriyanka Deb Barman
Mar 28, 2024 05:01 PM IST

BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee said BJP will continue its alliance with TIPRA Motha party and Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) even in 2028 Assembly polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will continue its alliance with Tripura’s Pradyot Kishore Debbarma-led TIPRA Motha party and Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) even in 2028 Assembly polls, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee said on Thursday.

The two Lok Sabha seats, West and East constituencies in Tripura will go to polls on April 19 and 26. (@Rajib4BJP | Official X account)
The two Lok Sabha seats, West and East constituencies in Tripura will go to polls on April 19 and 26. (@Rajib4BJP | Official X account)

Addressing a rally prior to BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate Kriti Singh Debbarma’s nomination submission at Dhalai district, he said, “We shall continue our alliance in future and work together to make Tripura the best state.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“Our oppositions will be amazed to see the strength we have shown today. But we should stay cautious and not engage with them. If they try to instigate us, we shall not remain silent. I shall tell my party karyakartas to work unitedly”, said the state party chief.

After the rally, Kriti Singh submitted her nomination papers at Ambassa in the district for her ST-reserved East Tripura constituency.

Kriti Singh is princess of Tripura’s erstwhile Manikya dynasty and elder sister of TIPRA Motha party founder Debbarma.

Also Read: Tripura: Elder sister of TIPRA Motha founder to contest LS polls on BJP ticket

Debbarma, in his speech sought support for Kriti Singh and said, “This time, whoever will work for our community, state and country, will go to Delhi. We shall make Ek Tripura, Srestha Tripura in real sense

Debbarma said that his party allied with BJP after getting written assurance on the tripartite accord.

The two Lok Sabha seats, West and East constituencies will go to polls on April 19 and 26.

The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / BJP-TIPRA Motha-IPFT alliance to continue even in future: State party chief
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On