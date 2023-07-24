‘Black Monday’: 20 dead, several injured in multiple road accidents across U.P.

LUCKNOW It turned out to be a ‘Black Monday’ for the state as 20 people, including minors and women, died in multiple road accidents across the state within a day. These accidents also left several people injured who are undergoing treatment at different hospitals. Meanwhile, the bodies of the victims were handed over to their kin after autopsy. A double-decker bus rammed into two cars on the Yamuna Expressway, killing four people. (HT Photo)

In the first incident, two cars -- one bearing a Haryana registration number and the other registered in Delhi -- hit each other around 5:30 am on the Yamuna Expressway. The collision led to the death of 40-year-old Tappal resident Jogendri, said Pankaj Mishra, the in-charge of Tappal police station in Aligarh.

Witnessing the accident, a few Mathura-based youths, who were on their way to Jewar Airport, rushed to help the accident victims. However, a double-decker bus passing through the road at the same time rammed into the two damaged cars, killing three men who were helping the accident victims.

The deceased have been identified as -- Pushpendra (33), Pushpendra Kumar (35), and Pawan Kumar (22). They were all residents of Mathura. Confirming the four deaths, SSP Aligarh, Kalanidhi Naithani, said that those injured in the accident are undergoing treatment at the Kailash Hospital in Jewar.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the deaths while asking Aligarh authorities to ensure treatment of the injured.

In the second accident, which took place near the Gonda area of Aligarh, five Army aspirants, who were jogging on the footpath, were hit by a vehicle. While three of them died on the spot, two others were severely hurt.

The victims are -- Vikesh Singh (18), Vikas Singh (18), and Jeetendra Kumar (17). Meanwhile, the injured -- Mohit Kumar (17) and Abhishek (16) -- are undergoing treatment at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital in Aligarh.

In yet another incident in Etah, four members of a family, along with their driver, died as the car they were travelling in fell into the Kali Nadi canal on Monday morning. The victims have been identified as Neeraj, his wife Vinita, Tejendra, his Santosh, and driver Shubham. They were all residents of Kasganj. The car was fished out of the canal by the police, said police sources in the office of Etah SSP.

In Barabanki, two people were killed while 18 others sustained injuries when a roadways bus collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite side on the Lucknow-Ayodhya highway on Monday morning. Barabanki’s Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Akhilesh Narain Singh, said one side of the highway was blocked as the road had caved in near Taala turn due to intense rain spells. The accident took place on the same stretch.

The cop added that the roadways bus heading from Lucknow to Ayodhya was ferrying over two dozen passengers while the truck was coming from the opposite side. Around 18 passengers were injured in the incident. Locals said that the accident led to a massive traffic snarl but the movement of vehicles was restored after a marathon effort of around two hours.

In Sitapur, three people were killed and three others were left critically injured after a mini-truck hit them. The driver of the truck allegedly lost control over the vehicle, which rammed into people, including food vendors, in front of the Sitapur bus station late on Sunday night, said circle officer (city) Susheel Kumar. Those injured have been referred to the trauma centre in Lucknow while the driver of the mini truck, who was in an inebriated condition, has been taken into custody and a case registered in the matter, said police.

Similarly, in Rampur, three teenagers were killed when the scooter they were riding dashed into a divider on Monday morning, said local police. The accident took place on the Bilaspur bypass in the Civil Lines area when the three boys were on the way to their school. The deceased have been identified as Ayaan, Ahad, and Umer, all aged between 15 and 16 years.

Separately, a private bus moving from Delhi to Bihar caught fire after one of its tyres got burst on the Agra-Noida Expressway. Fortunately, the accident did not lead to any casualties. The fire brigade doused the flames in time. All passengers were safe.

