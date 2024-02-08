Black substance floating over Manipur’s Iril river; samples sent for testing

Black oil-like substance was seen floating over the Iril river in Manipur’s Imphal East district on Wednesday, officials said. The development comes almost a month after a fuel leakage incident was reported from Imphal West district. (Sourced photo)

The development comes almost a month after a fuel leakage incident was reported from Imphal West district.

Locals staying near Leitanpokpi area first spotted the blackish substance floating over the river on Wednesday, people familiar with the development said.

Pictures of the black substance floating on the river surfaced on social media prompting swift action by locals and authorities to prevent further spread of the unidentified substance in the river.

After receiving the information about the incident, Public Health & Engineering (PHE) minister L Susindro Meitei, Deputy Commissioner (DC), SP of Imphal East district, officials of PHE department and directorate of environment and climate change rushed to the spot for inspection, a press release issued by PHE department said.

“Officials of PHE department and directorate of environment and climate change have collected the water samples from different locations that have been sent for further testing to the respective laboratories,” the release said.

“On preliminary testing, it has been found that all parameters required for testing of samples available at the lab facilities were found within the permissible limit for untreated water”, it said.

However, the sample will be sent to advanced laboratories for further testing if the need arises, the release added.

Villagers residing in nearby areas were asked to remain vigilant, asking them to report to the authorities if they notice anything suspicious.

Villagers who reside on the banks of Iril river depend on its water for daily usage.

They also raised suspicions of intentional pollution of the river as the upstream of Iril river passes through hill ranges of Saikul area under Kangpokpi district.

On January 10, there was heavy fuel leakage from an unused power station at Manipur’s Leimakhong which is located at the adjoining area of Imphal West and Kangpokpi districts.

The leakage resulted in the discharge of pollutants into streams passing through Kanto Sabal and Sekmai under Imphal West district.

Meanwhile, the coordinating committee of Manipur Integrity, a major organisation in the state, demanded an immediate response to apprehend the culprits responsible for the incident.