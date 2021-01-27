IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Blood disorder likely cause of Odisha death days after Covid-19 jab: Officials
Representational image. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
Representational image. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
others

Blood disorder likely cause of Odisha death days after Covid-19 jab: Officials

At least five people in the state have taken ill after their Covid-19 vaccination. But all of them are doing well now
READ FULL STORY
By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:03 PM IST

A 27-year-old guard at a hospital in Odisha’s Nuapara district died on Tuesday three days after he was administered the Covid-19 vaccine, his family said even as authorities maintained he was suffering from a blood disorder and could have succumbed to that.

Nanikaram Keunt, the guard, complained of ill health on Monday while he on duty. He was referred to a medical college hospital in Sambalpur the same day, where his condition deteriorated.

“Nanikaram said that he was not feeling well after receiving the vaccine. Though we asked him to take a rest, he ignored us and went to duty. ...he fell unconscious and was admitted to the hospital. He was not suffering from any disease before the vaccination,” said Keunt’s brother, Rohit Kumar Keunt.

Also Read: Odisha CM requests judges, leaders to join Mo School campaign

Nuapada’s chief medical officer, Kaliprasad Behera, insisted Keunt’s death was not linked to vaccination. “When he was admitted to...[the Sambalpur hospital], the provisional diagnosis was bleeding disorder with severe anaemia and intracerebral haemorrhage. The platelet count was high, and the white blood cell count was less. We suspected the patient was suffering from leukaemia. He died of intracerebral haemorrhage.” Behera added the exact cause of his death will be known after they get his post-mortem report.

Additional chief secretary (health) PK Mohapatra added the guard most likely died of cancer.

At least five people in the state have taken ill after their Covid-19 vaccination. But all of them are doing well now.

The state has vaccinated 1,77,090 healthcare workers until Monday. The rest 17,30,00 of the total 35,00,00 workers will be given the Covid-19 vaccine shots from January 28.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Representational image. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
Representational image. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
others

Blood disorder likely cause of Odisha death days after Covid-19 jab: Officials

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:03 PM IST
At least five people in the state have taken ill after their Covid-19 vaccination. But all of them are doing well now
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
others

Uttar Pradesh: Man arrested for raping, blackmailing minor in Ballia

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:20 AM IST
The man’s father has been arrested as well after the girl’s family alleged that he knew about the sexual assaults and allegedly intended to convert her too
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray along with other ministers during the inauguration of Patripool RoB by CM Uddhav Thackeray (not pictured) via video conference, in Kalyan, on Monday, January 25, 2021. (Rishikesh Choudhary/HT Photo)
Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray along with other ministers during the inauguration of Patripool RoB by CM Uddhav Thackeray (not pictured) via video conference, in Kalyan, on Monday, January 25, 2021. (Rishikesh Choudhary/HT Photo)
others

CM Uddhav Thackeray inaugurates Patripool RoB, SATIS and smart city integrated command centre in Kalyan

By Sajana Nambiar, Kalyan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:17 AM IST
Maharastra state chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray inaugurated the new Patripool rail overbridge (RoB) via video conference and used the event to stress the importance of wearing face masks to stay protected against Covid-19
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

RTE notification: Online admission form available beginning February 9

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:13 PM IST
PUNE In order to avail admission under the Right To Education (RTE), parents can now fill the application form online from February 9 for the academic year 2021-22
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

With rise in private hostel fee, students struggle to make ends meet

By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:13 PM IST
PUNE The students who are returning to the city from their hometowns are facing financial stress as they struggle to support themselves amid rising housing cost and other necessities
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pedestrian killed in accident on Pune-Nashik road

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:12 PM IST
PUNE A pedestrian was killed after he was run over by a vehicle while crossing Pune-Nashik road on Sunday evening
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Joint commissioner among three from Pune to bag police medals

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:12 PM IST
PUNE Ravindra Shisve, joint commissioner of Pune police, is among the three police officers from Pune to bag the police medal that will be presented on Republic Day (January 26)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pune divisional office receives 400 objections to merger of 23 villages

By Siddharth Gadkari
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:11 PM IST
PUNE The divisional office has received at least 483 suggestions and objections from the 23 villages set to be merged in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)limits
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pune city experiences warm winter

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:11 PM IST
PUNE It is almost January-end and there is no hint of winter in the city so far
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Jewar airport’s scale model grabs attention of people at Noida haat

By Vinod Rajput
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:07 PM IST
NOIDA: The scale model of the proposed Noida International Airport at Jewar put up at an exhibition at Noida Haat in Sector 33A grabbed attention from visitors on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
The DDA, which is the nodal agency for the implementation of Centre’s PM-Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana (PM-UDAY), plans to carry out the property survey at the time of filing of application by property owners.(HT Illustration)
The DDA, which is the nodal agency for the implementation of Centre’s PM-Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana (PM-UDAY), plans to carry out the property survey at the time of filing of application by property owners.(HT Illustration)
others

New DDA plan to give rights to unauthorised colony residents

By Risha Chitlangia, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:06 AM IST
In Oct 2019, the Union housing and urban affairs ministry had notified regulations to give ownership rights to residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies in Delhi
READ FULL STORY
Close
Garbage piled up at Peepal Wali Gali near Sadar Bazar as MCD workers are on strike over non-payment of their salaries, in New Delhi. (Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)
Garbage piled up at Peepal Wali Gali near Sadar Bazar as MCD workers are on strike over non-payment of their salaries, in New Delhi. (Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)
others

No end to Capital’s garbage problem as strike continues

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:01 AM IST
Residents complained that they are facing a health crisis as streets have not been cleaned for days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anuj Dayal, executive director, corporate communication, DMRC, said that waiting time at some of the Metro stations has increased because of security measures ahead of Republic Day.(HT Archive)
Anuj Dayal, executive director, corporate communication, DMRC, said that waiting time at some of the Metro stations has increased because of security measures ahead of Republic Day.(HT Archive)
others

98-min wait for Metro at Chawri Bazar

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:57 AM IST
At other stations such as Rajiv Chowk, Green Park, etc, the waiting time fluctuated between 20-40 minutes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

In a first, 250 fliers departing from Delhi airport for Netherlands undergo Covid testing

By Anvit Srivastava, New Delh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:12 PM IST
i For the first time, around 250 passengers departing from Delhi international airport underwent Covid-19 antigen tests on Sunday, after the Netherlands made it mandatory for all incoming passengers to undergo the test four hours prior to their departure
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP state chief Suresh Kashyap, Union minister of state for finance Anurag Thakur, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur,   BJP national president JP Nadda, governor Bandaru Dattatreya during the statehood day event on the Ridge in Shimla on Monday. (Deepak Sansta / HT)
BJP state chief Suresh Kashyap, Union minister of state for finance Anurag Thakur, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur,   BJP national president JP Nadda, governor Bandaru Dattatreya during the statehood day event on the Ridge in Shimla on Monday. (Deepak Sansta / HT)
others

Himachal on road to progress from model to number 1 state: Nadda

By Gaurav Bisht, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 06:36 PM IST
BJP president JP Nadda on Monday said that Himachal Pradesh has come a long way in 50 years and he is confident the state will continue its journey of progress to emerge as the number 1 state by its 75th anniversary
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP