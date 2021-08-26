Boat capsizes in Gandak, two missing

At least two people went missing after a boat carrying 21 people capsized in the Gandak river in Bagaha subdivision, West Champaran district on Thursday morning, officials said.

The mishap occurred at around 8.30 am. Most of the passengers were daily commuters headed to an agricultural field in diara areas (riverine areas).

Nineteen of the total passengers on the boat were rescued by local fishermen and divers, officials said.

Shekhar Anand, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Bagaha, said that as many as 21 passengers were on the boat when the mishap took place. “While 19 people have been rescued, two villagers were still traceless,” the SDM said, adding that an NDRF team has been pressed into the rescue operation.

Officials said the mishap might have been caused by overloading and a high water current in the Gandak river.