Home / Cities / Others / Bodies of two newborns found in garbage dump
others

Bodies of two newborns found in garbage dump

Investigations are on and stern action will be taken against the doctor if found guilty, says civil surgeon.
A Motihari-based social worker said the matter came to the fore when some passersby spotted the bodies of the babies on a heap of garbage. (Representational image)
A Motihari-based social worker said the matter came to the fore when some passersby spotted the bodies of the babies on a heap of garbage. (Representational image)
Published on Nov 01, 2021 09:29 PM IST
Copy Link
By Sandeep Bhaskar, Bettiah

Bodies of two newly born babies were found dumped in a pile of garbage on hospital road in Motihari on Monday morning, said police.

Aniket Ranjan, a Motihari-based social worker said the matter came to the fore when some passersby spotted the bodies of the babies on a heap of garbage. “The scene was quite pathetic. Ants were crawling, flies were buzzing all over the bodies. It seems the heinous crime was committed at night,” said Ranjan and demanded police action against the culprit.

When contacted, Dr Anjani Kumar, civil surgeon, East Champaran, said the possibility of babies being dumped after abortion cannot be ruled out. “Investigations are on and stern action will be taken against the doctor if found indulged in such crimes,” said the civil surgeon.

Meanwhile, the incident has alerted the police. “We will check CCTV footage. We are also making the list of deliveries recorded in the past few hours at the hospital and nursing home in the town in our bid to find the culprits,” said Navin Chand Jha, superintendent of police (SP), East Champaran.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 01, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out