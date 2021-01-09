Body of woman found in Chilla drain, police launch probe to establish identity

The body of an unidentified woman was found near Chilla Regulator drain in east Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar on Friday afternoon, police said on Saturday.

Police officers said that the woman’s body has been preserved in the mortuary of Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital, while they are checking the list of people, who have been reported missing in Delhi-NCR in the last one month. She could not be identified till late Saturday, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Deepak Yadav said that around 2.30 pm, the police received a call regarding a woman’s body lying near the Chilla drain. A police team reached there and found a highly decomposed woman’s body in the garbage lying along the drain.

“The woman is aged between 25 and 30 years. Her body was decomposed beyond identification. No visible injuries were found on her body. We have initiated an inquest inquiry under 174 of CrPC. Further action would be taken as per the autopsy report,” said DCP Yadav.

The police said that the drain was cleaned some days ago and are speaking to the workers, who cleaned the drain, in their efforts to identify the woman.