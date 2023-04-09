Home / Cities / Others / ‘GST officials’ take 10k bribe through payment app after halting truck, probe on

‘GST officials’ take 10k bribe through payment app after halting truck, probe on

ByHaidar Naqvi
Apr 09, 2023 08:42 PM IST

Assistant commissioner of police, Panki, Nishank Pandey, said that the police have lodged a case under relevant sections and an investigation is underway.

KANPUR A group of ‘policemen’ posing as members of state GST department took a bribe of 10,000 through an online payment gateway after halting a truck and asking its driver for money in Kanpur. An FIR in the matter has been lodged by Naveen Darolia, the owner of a cement business.

An FIR in the matter has been lodged by Naveen Darolia, the owner of a cement business. (HT Photo)
An FIR in the matter has been lodged by Naveen Darolia, the owner of a cement business. (HT Photo)

According to Darolia’s complaint, a group of men in an SUV halted the truck carrying his cement in Ispat Nagar on April 7. Posing to be GST department officials, they asked the driver for vehicle documents and then told him that the truck will be impounded as the ‘papers are not complete’. When the driver pleaded them to not impound the vehicle, they asked for 10,000 in bribe.

As the driver didn’t have enough cash on him, he called Darolia. To get out of the soup, Darolia asked his friend to make the payment online. Along with the complaint, Darolia has also submitted the screenshot of the payment made to one Sewalal Rudra. On Sunday, an FIR in the matter was lodged at the Panki police station.

Assistant commissioner of police, Panki, Nishank Pandey, said that the police have lodged a case under relevant sections and an investigation is underway. He added that the details have been shared with the technical team and the case would soon be solved.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Haidar Naqvi

    Haidar Naqvi covers central UP and Bundelkhand. He closely tracks developments in internal security in the region and beyond.

Topics
bribe cash driver friend investigation kanpur payment suv truck + 7 more
bribe cash driver friend investigation kanpur payment suv truck + 6 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out