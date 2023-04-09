‘GST officials’ take 10k bribe through payment app after halting truck, probe on

KANPUR A group of ‘policemen’ posing as members of state GST department took a bribe of ₹10,000 through an online payment gateway after halting a truck and asking its driver for money in Kanpur. An FIR in the matter has been lodged by Naveen Darolia, the owner of a cement business. An FIR in the matter has been lodged by Naveen Darolia, the owner of a cement business. (HT Photo)

According to Darolia’s complaint, a group of men in an SUV halted the truck carrying his cement in Ispat Nagar on April 7. Posing to be GST department officials, they asked the driver for vehicle documents and then told him that the truck will be impounded as the ‘papers are not complete’. When the driver pleaded them to not impound the vehicle, they asked for ₹10,000 in bribe.

As the driver didn’t have enough cash on him, he called Darolia. To get out of the soup, Darolia asked his friend to make the payment online. Along with the complaint, Darolia has also submitted the screenshot of the payment made to one Sewalal Rudra. On Sunday, an FIR in the matter was lodged at the Panki police station.

Assistant commissioner of police, Panki, Nishank Pandey, said that the police have lodged a case under relevant sections and an investigation is underway. He added that the details have been shared with the technical team and the case would soon be solved.

