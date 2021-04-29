Bokaro emerges as lifeline of 7 states

As crisis due to shortage of medical oxygen deepens across the country amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Bokaro Steel Limited (BSL) has become lifeline seven states with the company maintaining a continuous supply for last 15 days. According to per official sources, it has supplied 2,124 tonnes of liquid oxygen to seven states, including Jharkhand, between April 12 and 25.

Besides, hospitals in five states were also directly supplied oxygen by either road or rail transport. Chas (Bokaro) sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Shashi Prakash Singh said on Thursday, “Bokaro-based companies have enough stock of liquid oxygen and gas. As soon as an order is placed from any corner of the country, oxygen is supplied without delay.”

Official sources in Steel Authority of India Limited, under which BSL comes, said the highest 498 tonnes of oxygen have been sent to Jharkhand, followed by Uttar Pradesh (812 tonnes), Bihar (619 tonnes), Punjab (117 tonnes), Madhya Pradesh (40 tonnes), West Bengal (19 tonnes) and Maharashtra (19 tonnes).

BSL was also supplying oxygen directly on demand to hospitals in Madhya Pradesh ( 464 tonnes), Uttar Pradesh (243 tonnes), Bihar (66 tonnes), Jharkhand (66 tonnes) and West Bengal (9 tonnes).

“On Tuesday, six tankers left for Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh and three tankers for Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh through Oxygen Express. From April 1 to 12, we supplied 67 tonnes liquid oxygen,” the SAIL official said , requesting anonymity.

The official said the total 2,124 tonnes oxygen that has been supplied so far can fill up 2.40 lakh jumbo cylinders and cater to the requirement of over 2.5 lakh patients for 30 to 36 hours.