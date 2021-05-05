Bomb inside ice cream ball explodes, two children hurt in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Two children, aged five and two, suffered injuries in north Kerala’s Kannur district on Tuesday, after a crude bomb, hidden inside an ice cream ball which the children picked up inadvertently for playing, burst, police said.

The children took up the ball from a vacant plot of land adjoining their house and took it for playing but when they tried to open, it exploded, police said, adding condition of one of them was serious.

The incident occurred in Muzhakunnu police station. Certain pockets of Kannur district are notorious for violent clashes between the CPI(M) and RSS cadres and many lives were lost in three-decade long rivalry. In party villages crude bomb-making is a routine affair to check political opponents.

To avoid detection many hide crude bombs in vacant plots and houses and many such freak accidents were reported from the area, police said. Police have launched a search operation in area to find hidden crude bombs, if any, and detained the owner of the plot. “We have detained the owner of the plot and two others in connection with the incident,” said a senior police officer.

Two weeks back, a CPI(M) supporter lost both his hands while making a crude bomb in Kadirur. Last September, an accused in TP Chandrasekharan murder case also sustained serious injuries when a bomb which he was assembling went off accidentally.

Chandrasekharan, who floated a new party after leaving the CPI(M), was hacked to death by a group of CPI(M) workers in Vadakara in 2012. Most of the accused in the case were later sentenced. His widow K K Rema got elected to the assembly in the just-concluded elections. At least 200 party workers of both, CPI(M) and RSS, were killed in past three decades in recurring political clashes in north Kerala district.