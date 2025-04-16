Bomb threats in 4 UP dists: E-mails spark security sweep, unravel hoaxes

Emails claiming that bombs were planted in four district collectorate offices - Firozabad, Aligarh, Barabanki and Chandauli - triggered a security alert on Wednesday. The official added that the threatening email was received on the official email ID of the Aligarh district magistrate (For representation only)

However, nothing suspicious was found after the buildings were evacuated and searched extensively. This happened a day after a bomb threat to Ayodhya’s Ram Temple was issued on Monday night.

Bomb disposal units, anti-sabotage checking teams, dog squads and local police were swiftly mobilised to the respective collectorate premises soon after the emails were received. All buildings were evacuated and thoroughly searched, officials said. Authorities in all four districts said that no explosives or suspicious items were found. Investigations are on to identify those responsible for sending the hoax emails, they added.

In Aligarh, a senior police officer told reporters, “Soon after the email was received, security forces reached the district magistrate’s office and evacuated the premises. A thorough inspection of the entire complex was conducted. While no suspicious items were found, the inspection is still ongoing as a precaution.” The official added that the threatening email was received on the official email ID of the Aligarh district magistrate.

In Barabanki, district magistrate, Shashank Tripathi said, “Today, we received a threatening email on the official ID, claiming that explosives like RDX were planted on the collectorate campus. “Though the information did not initially seem credible, we alerted the superintendent of police immediately and called in the bomb disposal squad, which carried out a thorough search. No suspicious object has been found so far. Efforts are underway to trace the source of the email.”

In Chandauli, district magistrate, Nikhil Tikaram Funde, said a person identifying himself as Gopal Swami had sent an email warning of a possible bomb blast at the collectorate, allegedly linked to political issues in Tamil Nadu.

“The sender even listed a Tamil Nadu address. We immediately alerted the superintendent of police and launched a complete search of the collectorate premises. Nothing suspicious was found. The email content appeared frivolous and lacked credibility, but we still acted with caution,” the DM said.

The cyber cell in Tamil Nadu has been notified upon discovery of the suspicious email, to ascertain the precise location from which the email originated and identify the sender.

In Firozabad, a similar threat was received via email around Tuesday afternoon, stating that explosive material had been placed in the district magistrate’s office.

Superintendent of police, city, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “Upon receiving the email, a bomb disposal team, dog squad, local police from Matsena police station, and the SOG team carried out an intensive search of the premises. No explosives were found.”

A case has been registered at the cyber police station based on a complaint by the Matsena SHO, and authorities are working to trace the sender of the email.

Earlier, a similar bomb hoax triggered a security alert after an email threatening a bomb attack on Ram temple in Ayodhya was received on Monday midnight. The email was received by the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, cautioning: “Increase the security of the temple.”

Mahesh Kumar, the trust’s account officer, lodged a complaint with the police cyber cell on Tuesday. Following the threat, security patrols have been heightened in the Janmabhoomi complex and adjacent areas. An electronic surveillance system has been activated, and police have executed a thorough search operation near the temple.