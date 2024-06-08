Book those ridiculing Ayodhya citizens: SP ex-Ayodhya MLA

The former Samajwadi Party MLA from Ayodhya, Tej Narain Pandey, has demanded the authorities to book those abusing the citizens of Ayodhya after the defeat of the BJP in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. A view of Ayodhya city (HT File Photo)

Different social media platforms are full of ridicule targeting Ayodhya citizens on BJP’s defeat on the seat.

Pandey demanded the authorities of Ayodhya to identify those who are abusing Ayodhya citizens and take strict action against them by lodging of FIRs against them

SP leader and former minister of state Tej Narain Pandey said that the people of Ayodhya have been deceived and cheated at every step by the BJP government.

People’s houses and shops were destroyed, and proper compensation was not given. At the behest of the government, the police administration used intimidation and arbitrariness. When the public got a chance in the Lok Sabha elections, they asserted their right to choose, he said.

He said that the arrogance and ego of BJP in Ayodhya was broken by the people here, due to which today there is more discussion about BJP losing Ayodhya than about PM Modi becoming prime minister and because of this, BJP agents are making indecent comments on social media.

The government and administration should take strict legal action against such people. Taking a jibe at CM Yogi, he said that if Baba’s bulldozer runs out of oil, then SP workers will pay the price of the oil.

