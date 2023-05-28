Woman dies by suicide; police book boyfriend for blackmailing her

The Colonelganj police, on Saturday, lodged an FIR against the boyfriend of a 25-year-old woman who allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of her rented room in Allahpur area here on May 7. (Pic for representation)

It is alleged, the woman who belonged to Pratapgarh district, took this drastic step after being blackmailed by her boyfriend. The Colonelganj police have lodged an FIR in this connection on the complaint of woman’s father on Saturday and investigations are on in the case, police said.

Police officials said the woman was living in a rented room in Allahpur area and her body was found hanging in her room on May 7. Police had sent the body for autopsy after receiving information from the woman’s room partner.

On Saturday, the woman’s father approached the police and lodged an FIR against one Amit Kumar. He alleged that Amit had been exploiting the girl physically and mentally for the past one year and he had even raped his daughter and made her obscene videos through which he was blackmailing her. The victim had disclosed about her ordeal to her mother before she died, the complainant claimed.