Brighter Tomorrow: JJB’s child inmate project wraps up with resounding success

LUCKNOW The three-month pilot project aimed at fostering character development among child inmates in government and private shelter homes across eight districts, including Lucknow, has concluded. This initiative, ordered by the Juvenile Justice Committee of the High Court’s Lucknow division bench, commenced in July of this year. The event was attended by their superintendents and caretakers. (HT Photo)

The pilot project focused on introducing structured extracurricular activities to enhance the personalities of children residing in these facilities. In Lucknow, this program was implemented in 12 child shelter homes, including four government-run shelters, Drishti Samajik Sansthan for specially abled children, and the Aashirvad NGO, among others. The closing ceremony in Lucknow took place at Rajkiya Bal Griha (Shishu) on Prag Narayan Road. During the event, children from various shelter homes showcased their talents through yoga, drama, dance, and music performances. Inmates and visiting children also enjoyed a small fair on the premises. Justice Manish Mathur of the Allahabad High Court graced the occasion as the chief guest.

District Probation Officer Vikas Singh of Lucknow expressed satisfaction with the project’s outcomes, stating, “The project has been a resounding success and has significantly benefited the children. We introduced activities such as yoga, painting, and cultural programs to engage them. It’s truly inspiring to witness these children enjoying themselves while learning, despite their challenging backgrounds. We intend to continue these new initiatives.”

In addition to the children from various shelter homes, the event was attended by their superintendents and caretakers, members of the Juvenile Justice Committee, District Legal Services Authority, and the Women and Child Development Directorate.

