Brother-sister duo drowns in seasonal rivulet in Kapurthala

A brother-sister duo drowned in a rain-fed rivulet at Kapurthala district’s Ranipur village on Saturday. The deceased have been identified as Sandeep Kumar, 35, and Preeti, 27, of Uccha village in Jalandhar district. (iStock)

The deceased have been identified as Sandeep Kumar, 35, and Preeti, 27, of Uccha village in Jalandhar district. They were on their way to get medicines from a chemist shop when the mishap took place.

Police said as per eyewitnesses, the victims were riding a bicycle, which skidded off the bridge and fell into the swollen rivulet.

“Villagers rescued them and rushed them to the local civil hospital, where they were declared brought dead,” said deputy superintendent of police Bharat Bhushan.