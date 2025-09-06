Search
Sat, Sept 06, 2025
New Delhi oC

Brother-sister duo drowns in seasonal rivulet in Kapurthala

ByHT Correspondent, Kapurthala
Published on: Sept 06, 2025 06:56 pm IST

Kapurthala police said as per eyewitnesses, the victims were riding a bicycle, which skidded off the bridge and fell into the swollen rivulet

A brother-sister duo drowned in a rain-fed rivulet at Kapurthala district’s Ranipur village on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Sandeep Kumar, 35, and Preeti, 27, of Uccha village in Jalandhar district. (iStock)
The deceased have been identified as Sandeep Kumar, 35, and Preeti, 27, of Uccha village in Jalandhar district. (iStock)

The deceased have been identified as Sandeep Kumar, 35, and Preeti, 27, of Uccha village in Jalandhar district. They were on their way to get medicines from a chemist shop when the mishap took place.

Police said as per eyewitnesses, the victims were riding a bicycle, which skidded off the bridge and fell into the swollen rivulet.

“Villagers rescued them and rushed them to the local civil hospital, where they were declared brought dead,” said deputy superintendent of police Bharat Bhushan.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Brother-sister duo drowns in seasonal rivulet in Kapurthala
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On