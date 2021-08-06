Home / Cities / Others / BSEH Class-12 results out: 100% pass
Interacting with mediapersons, board chairman Jagbir Singh said the pass percentage stood at 100% and former Haryana chief minister OP Chautala was among the 39,000 students who passed the exam. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Interacting with mediapersons, board chairman Jagbir Singh said the pass percentage stood at 100% and former Haryana chief minister OP Chautala was among the 39,000 students who passed the exam. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

BSEH Class-12 results out: 100% pass

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) on Thursday announced the results of Class-12 open board exam
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 01:02 AM IST

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) on Thursday announced the results of Class-12 open board exam.

Interacting with mediapersons, board chairman Jagbir Singh said the pass percentage stood at 100% and former Haryana chief minister OP Chautala was among the 39,000 students who passed the exam.

“We have given 33% marks to all students. We have put Chautala and six other students’ results on hold. Chautala’s result could not be declared as he remained absent in the English exam in Class 10, which he had passed from the Central Board of Secondary Education. If he wants to take admission in the undergraduate level, he will have to pass the English exam in Class 10, else he will be considered a Class 12 passout,” the board chairman added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.