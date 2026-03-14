Budaun SSP transferred after the killing of two HPCL officers

Following the killing of two senior officials of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) at a compressed biogas (CBG) plant near Saijni in Budaun’s Dataganj area, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Brijesh Kumar Singh was removed from his post late Friday night amid questions over the handling of the case. For representation only

Singh has been transferred to the logistics branch at the office of the Uttar Pradesh director general of police (DGP). Meanwhile, Kasganj superintendent of police Ankita Sharma has been appointed as the new SSP of Budaun.

The development comes after two HPCL officers—deputy general manager Sudhir Gupta and assistant chief manager Harshit Mishra—were shot dead at the company’s CBG plant in the Dataganj region earlier this week.

According to officials, the two officers had earlier lodged a First Information Report (FIR) stating that their lives were under threat from the accused, Ajay Pratap Singh. The complaint specifically mentioned apprehensions of violence from Singh in connection with disputes related to the plant.

Further raising concerns about police inaction, circle officer (CO) Ujhani Devendra Kumar had submitted an inquiry report stating that there appeared to be collusion between the then station house officer Ajay Kumar and the accused. Despite this report, no action had reportedly been taken by the district police leadership at the time.

Following the double murder, operations at the CBG plant have been completely suspended. On Friday, the facility remained deserted as employees left the premises due to fear and safety concerns.

Authorities have since deployed personnel from the provincial armed constabulary (PAC), local police, and home guards to guard the plant. District officials said further security reinforcements are being considered. District magistrate Avanish Rai indicated that the central industrial security force (CISF) may soon be deployed at the facility to ensure long-term protection of the plant and its personnel.

Meanwhile earlier on Friday, the main accused Ajay Pratap Singh surrendered at a police station.

DSP Devendra Kumar said Singh had hidden the country-made pistol used in the murders in a forested area near Mudseina village. A police team took him to the location to recover the weapon. However, after the firearm was located, Singh allegedly opened fire on the police personnel with the same weapon.

During the exchange, a bullet struck constable Ombeer Singh in his left arm. Police retaliated, shooting Singh in both knees and overpowering him.

Both the injured constable and the accused were immediately taken to the district hospital for treatment.