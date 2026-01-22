Tourism Minister Arun Shankar Prasad on Thursday evening said that tourism in Bihar was touching new horizons under the able leadership of chief minister Nitish Kumar. Buddha Mahotsav begins at Bodh Gaya

The minister was speaking while inaugurating the three-day Buddha Mahotsav at Kalchakra Ground in Bodh Gaya, in the presence of Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi.

“Bodh Gaya is a pilgrimage site close to the chief minister’s heart, and he is continuously striving for its development. This place, where Gautam Buddha attained enlightenment, is a major pilgrimage destination for Buddhists across the world. Enhanced national and international branding of Bodh Gaya will further boost tourism in Bihar and strengthen the state’s economy,” Prasad said.

Recalling the past, the minister said that during previous governments, tourist footfall remained low due to inadequate basic infrastructure. “Owing to the efforts of the present government, Bihar has now emerged as a major destination for both domestic and foreign tourists. At present, more than 10 lakh foreign tourists and over seven crore domestic tourists visit the state every year,” he said.

He added that the state government was developing Buddhist, Jain and Sufi circuits, besides giving a major push to other destinations such as the birthplace of Goddess Sita, Patna Sahib and several eco-tourism sites.

Bollywood playback singer Javed Ali captivated the audience with soulful renditions of film songs, Sufi numbers and other popular genres, drawing loud applause from thousands of spectators from India and abroad.

Artists from Vietnam and Thailand mesmerised the crowd with vibrant traditional dance performances, marked by colourful costumes and expressive movements.

International, national and state-level artists are showcasing their art and culture at the Mahotsav from January 22 to 24. Performers from Vietnam, Thailand, Laos, Sri Lanka and Japan are presenting their traditional dance forms.

More than 100 local artists have been selected this year to showcase the rich cultural heritage of Magadha and Bihar. Bollywood playback singers Roop Kumar Rathod and Bhoomi Trivedi will perform on the second and third days of the Mahotsav, respectively, Gaya district magistrate Shashank Subhankar said.

A food fair has also been organised at Kalchakra Ground, featuring 23 stalls from various states and districts offering a variety of popular cuisines. Handicraft items from different states and districts of Bihar are on display at 76 stalls, showcasing unique handmade products and drawing large crowds.

An exhibition highlighting various public welfare schemes has also been set up by 10 state government departments.

On Friday, Magadh Sutra will present a special fashion collection dedicated to the textile traditions, crafts and cultural heritage of the Magadh region, with the participation of 15 weavers.

Aimed at giving traditional skills a contemporary form and encouraging artisans towards diversified product development, Magadh Sutra seeks to connect Magadha’s rich heritage with today’s economy and the global market.