 Budget session: Opp lawmakers shout slogans during Assam governor’s address - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Other Cities / Budget session: Opp lawmakers shout slogans during Assam governor’s address

Budget session: Opp lawmakers shout slogans during Assam governor’s address

ByUtpal Parashar
Feb 05, 2024 11:54 AM IST

The chaos continued even as speaker Biswajit Daimary requested the lawmakers not to shout or show placards inside the House

Opposition lawmakers shouted slogans during governor Gulab Chand Kataria’s speech before walking out of the House on day one of the Assam assembly’s budget session on Monday. Kataria ended the speech in around three minutes as the protesting members complained about the faulty audio system and not receiving copies of the address.

Lawmaker Akhil Gogoi on the first day of the budget session of the Assam assembly in Guwahati on Monday. (PTI)
Lawmaker Akhil Gogoi on the first day of the budget session of the Assam assembly in Guwahati on Monday. (PTI)

The chaos continued even as speaker Biswajit Daimary requested the lawmakers not to shout or show placards during the speech. The placards carried slogans against the imposition of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, price rise, evictions, etc. The lawmakers also expressed displeasure over cases filed against Congress leaders during the Assam leg of the party’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra last month.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The Opposition members continued the protests outside the House. “We were not provided with copies of the governor’s address. There is nothing new in the speech and he was just reading from a prepared text. It is just a waste of time of the assembly and as Opposition members, we saw no point in listening to it and walked out,” said Opposition leader Debabrata Saikia (Congress).

“There were attacks on our leaders including Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah during the yatra. But the police say no such thing happened. Such an attitude has sullied the police’s image.”

The Opposition leaders boycotted Kataria’s reception after his address in protest against the cases lodged against Congress leaders including Gandhi and Borah.

The budget session will continue until February 28. The budget will be presented on February 12.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Utpal Parashar

    Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On