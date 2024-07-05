Buffalo follows its owner home, resolves ownership dispute!

To resolve the dispute over ownership of a buffalo, the Pratapgarh cops used an age-old method of leaving the decision to the bovine itself after several hours of panchayat failed to decide the issue. (Sourced pic for representation)

Police handed over the buffalo to its owner after it followed him on being left on the road unattended.

The other claimant was reprimanded by both police and villagers.

The case involved Nandlal Saroj, a resident of Rai Askaranpur village under Maheshganj police station of Pratapgarh district. His buffalo went missing some days back and strayed to Purey Harikesh village where one Hanuman Saroj allegedly caught hold of it. Hanuman refused to hand over the buffalo to Nandlal who finally traced the animal after a frantic search for three days. Nandlal then approached the cops at Maheshganj police station and lodged a complaint against Hanuman Saroj.

Cops called both the claimants to police station on Thursday. However, despite a panchayat over the issue held for several hours, both of them kept claiming the buffalo to be theirs.

SHO of Maheshganj police station Shravan Kumar Singh then devised a way out to resolve the dispute.

Singh announced before the panchayat that the decision should be left on the buffalo itself. The buffalo will be left on the road alone, and the person whom it will follow will be declared its owner. The villagers also agreed to the decision and both Nandlal and Hanuman were asked to stand in opposite directions on the route to their villages.

Cops then released the buffalo from the police station, and it took the route straightaway to Rai Askaranpur village following Nandlal. As per the decision, the buffalo was handed over to Nandlal. Hanuman Saroj who was still objecting to the decision was admonished by both cops and villagers. SHO Shravan Kumar Singh said acting on the complaint, an investigation was carried out. The buffalo itself returned to its owner, he added.