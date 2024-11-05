Buffalo stolen in U.P. recovered through Instagram

A buffalo stolen from a house in village Kaithala, of Gulaothi area, in district Bulandshahar, was discovered through Instagram a year later. For representation only (HT File Photo)

A farmer of village Kheri Manihar in Mawana area of district Meerut posted photos and details of his buffalo in a group on Instagram for sale.

Farmer Mohit of village Kaithala, of Gulaothi area, in district Bulandshahar, saw these details and identified his stolen buffalo which was stolen from his house on November 18 last year.

Shloak Kumar, SSP, Bulandshahar, said that there was a mark on the face of buffalo and Mohit immediately identified his buffalo after seeing the photos on Instagram.

“ A police team was sent to village Kheri Manihar along with Mohit on Monday, after he reported the matter to Gulaothi police, for identification and confirmation”, said SSP.

After reaching the village, police came to know that the farmer had gone to the sugar mill to dump his sugarcane and the team intercepted the farmer on the way to the sugar mill.

Mohit immediately identified his stolen buffalo which was pulling the sugarcane laden cart. The farmer told that he bought the buffalo from Bhoora of district Shamli and got Bhoora on the phone to talk to the police.

Bhoora said that he also had bought the buffalo from someone and sold it to the farmer in village Kheri Manihar.

“ The team has done the process of identification and legal proceedings will be carried out against the culprits after completing the process of confirmation”, said SSP and explained that is why the farmer had been asked to contact the Gulaothi police along with the person whom he bought the buffalo from.