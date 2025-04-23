MUMBAI: The Matunga police on Sunday booked a builder, site manager, and labour contractor for not providing adequate safety measures for labourers after a 30-year-old construction worker slipped from the third floor of an under-construction building located in Wadala and fell to his death. Builder, two others booked as labourer dies at under-construction site

The police have registered a case against Heeralal Doshi, a partner in Kinjal Civilcon LLP, site manager Madhuvendra Singh, and labour contractor Sultan Singh under section 106 (1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The victim was identified as Naresh Kushwaha, 30, residing in the building under construction in Wadala. The case was registered based on a complaint lodged by Kushwaha’s brother, Bantu Kushwaha, who also worked at the site.

According to the police, Naresh and Bantu stayed at the construction site, along with other workers. The accident occurred on Friday, when Naresh went to collect his clothes, which were left to dry on a rope tied outside a window on the third floor of the under-construction building. The workers had to stand on a plywood plank to reach the rope. There was no safety as the building’s internal plastering and safety grills installation work was still going on, the police said.

“When Naresh went to collect his clothes, he was holding the window and tried to reach out to the rope while standing on the plywood plank. His hand slipped and he tried catching the rope for support but fell down along with the rope. Bantu and other workers rushed to the spot where Naresh had fallen and found him with his head bleeding. He was rushed to KEM hospital, where he was declared dead,” said a police officer from the Matunga police station.