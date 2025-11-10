Burglaries create panic in Sector 109’s Brisk Lumbini — residents say 22 flats targeted in weeks

Gurugram: Residents of Brisk Lumbini, a residential society along the Dwarka Expressway in Sector-109, have reported a spate of burglaries in the area, claiming that at least 20 incidents of thefts and break-ins had been recorded over the past one month. The incidents have sparked fear among resident (File photo)

The incidents have sparked fear among residents, who claim that the area’s fast-paced growth hasn’t been matched with adequate police presence or surveillance.

Asha Yadav, a resident of the society, claimed: “Despite repeated individual complaints by flat owners, no action has been taken by police.” Yadav added that residents remain fearful of the nature of burglaries, as unidentified thieves entered the premises by breaking windows of the common shaft.

“CCTV cameras installed in the society failed to capture the suspects. This could be an internal job because the incidents are organised and not isolated,” Yadav said,

A formal complaint in this matter was filed by RWA president NK Sharma at Bajghera police station on October 29, which mentions that public fittings, plumbing accessories, and sanitary fixtures had been stolen from 15 empty flats.

Meanwhile, Bajghera police station in-charge said a meeting in this regard was held with the RWA representatives on Saturday. “Most of these incidents are minor thefts. We have requested RWA representatives to compile a list of incidents and share it with us,” he said, assuring a clubbed FIR to be filed in case soon.

Residents said that among the stolen items were valuables, cash, and electronic items.

A complainant, who recently moved into flat B-71, alleged that his iPhone, another smartphone, an extensive wristwatch, liquor bottles and bathroom accessories were stolen while he was away on November 2. From another flat, C-24, sarees were reported to be missing.

“We are worried and fearful. Despite repeated complaints, patrolling has not been intensified. Working professionals often return home late, and children are left alone at home during such situations,” Yadav added.