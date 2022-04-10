Bus services in Prayagraj region set to get a boost
Bus services provided by the Prayagraj region of the Uttar Pradesh State Regional Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) are set to get a boost. Officials of UPSRTC, Prayagraj, have sent a proposal to the state government requesting for an additional fleet of 50-odd new buses, officials said.
Apart from catering to the public of areas still not linked with regular bus services, these new buses will be used to enhance the Manjhanpur bus depot of the neighbouring Kaushambi district, they added.
“We have sent a proposal to the state government for more buses, out of which half of the new buses would be operated from Manjhanpur depot, giving the depot more strength for catering to the transport needs of the common man living in different inner areas of the Kaushambi district,” said regional manager UPSRTC, TK Bisen.
This area has vast potential and there are many inner areas of the district which do not have access to the bus facility and hence have to travel long distances to catch the bus. With new buses being introduced in present and new routes, the locals of the district would be helped immensely, he added.
The officer also said that the state government had sought a proposal from all the regional offices of UPSRTC following which the Prayagraj office had sought 50 new buses. If approved, the buses would be given in the financial year 2022-23. These buses would be provided in a phased manner and would enhance services on different routes.
“Along with the present major routes, on which our buses are already operating, these buses would be used to connect new routes of the district as this will also improve business,” said Bisen.
Miffed at inaction over garbage dumping, Ludhiana NGOs invite MLA to visit open dump
At a time when Aam Aadmi Party MLAs can be seen inaugurating different development works, different non-governmental organisations (NGO) took a jibe at the legislators over the continued dumping of garbage in the open, inviting Ludhiana (North) MLA Madan Lal Bagga to a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sunday for removal of the secondary garbage dump in Shivpuri area near Kamla Lohtia SD college.
Akhilesh Yadav alleges irregularities in Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council polls
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday alleged irregularities in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council polls. Voting for 27 MLC seats (local authority constituencies) was held in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. Akhilesh Yadav alleged that block development council members, pradhans and zila panchayat members were stopped from voting at different places. Akhilesh Yadav alleged irregularities in Sultanpur, Amethi, Deoria-Kushinagar, Kaushambi, Amroha, Etawah-Farrukhabad, Sant Kabirnagar and Siddharthnagar.
Project Green for Greener Lucknow: Drive to involve officials, people, institutions
The district administration is set to launch 'Project Green' aimed at boosting the city's green cover through an afforestation drive. District magistrate, Abhishek Prakash, while calling it a one-of-its-kind drive, said under it, more than 36 lakh saplings would be planted. Besides, the administration has also called for volunteers to make its 'Project Green', a success. However, the administration is yet to announce a date for the launch of Project Green.
42.4°C: Delhi sizzles on hottest April day in 5 years
Delhi recorded its hottest April day in five years on Saturday as the maximum temperature rose to 42.4 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung. Before this, 43.2 degrees was recorded on April 21, 2017. The maximum temperature at Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's base weather station, was eight degrees above normal on Saturday and nearly a degree higher than the previous day's 41.6C, when the capital reported its first severe heatwave of the year.
Dalit rights activist Kanta Allaria launches own party in Ambala
Dalit rights activist Kanta Allaria launched her own political party, Mission Ekta Party, here on Saturday. She said that its goal is to implement the Constitution to empower citizens to rise above discrimination on caste lines. Allaria has contested several elections unsuccessfully with various political parties and as an independent. She was an active face in the farmer's agitation against the now-scrapped three farm laws.
