Cameras to be installed on Delhi-Jaipur highway to curb traffic violations: NHAI

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has planned to install surveillance and night-vision cameras on a 46-kilometre stretch from the Sirhaul border to Kapriwas on National Highway 48, to deal with traffic violations and check speeding.

NHAI officials announced the plan at a road safety meeting held on Tuesday, a statement issued by the district administration said. During the meeting, Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav, issued directions that the emergency lane at the Kherki Daula toll plaza should be kept free of traffic.

Yadav, who chaired the meeting recommended that strong action should be taken against overloaded vehicles and challans should be issued on priority to such violators. He also directed that an electric pole in the middle of the road at Krishna Chowk should be shifted soon.

“Road safety is our collective responsibility. It is necessary for every person to be alert and fully comply with road safety standards. There is a need to make drivers aware of road safety rules in the district so that every person considers road safety his responsibility,” Yadav said.

The deputy commissioner also instructed the NHAI officials present at the meeting and the concessionaire of the Kherki Daula toll plaza to keep the emergency lane organised and traffic jam free.

During the meeting, the NHAI officials informed that CCTV cameras with 360-degree rotating night vision will be installed from Sirhaul to Kapriwas to deal with traffic violations, hit and run cases and any other accidents. “In the first phase, these cameras will be installed at a distance of every one kilometre from the Sirhaul border to the Kherki Daula toll plaza,” the NHAI officials said, as per the statement released by the district administration.

Regional traffic authority, secretary, Gajendra Singh said that the work on the FOB near Narsinghpur on the Gurugram-Jaipur National Highway will be completed by July this year.

A senior NHAI official had said in March that they have plans to fix cameras on both the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway and the Dwarka expressway in a loop.

“The tender for the Dwarka expressway project has already been allotted,” an official aware of the matter said. The proposal to install cameras on the Delhi-Jaipur highway upto Bilaspur is under consideration of the highway authority, he added.