Capacity of PGI's Apex Trauma Centre to be increased, hosp to hire 950 nurses

Published on Jan 17, 2023 07:23 PM IST

PGI director Professor Radha Krishna Dhiman has already given directions to increase the strength of beds at the Apex Trauma Centre from 70 to 140 in next few months.

The process to hire 950 nurses is also underway. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW The capacity of the Apex Trauma Centre at Lucknow’s Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences will be increased gradually, said chief medical superintendent Professor Gaurav Agarwal on Tuesday. He added that the hospital is in the process of increasing beds for admitting more patients in the trauma centre.

Meanwhile, the process to hire 950 nurses is also underway. “Presently, PGI has 270 faculty members and 800 resident doctors serving the patients. The process of gradually increasing the number of beds would start after the appointment of new nurses and other staff,” Agarwal further said.

PGI director Professor Radha Krishna Dhiman has already given directions to increase the strength of beds at the Apex Trauma Centre from 70 to 140 in next few months. Besides, he asked concerned officials and doctors to motivate people for cadaver transplant and increasing awareness about cadaver transplants among the masses.

“Our organ transplant building is operational now. We need to increase the number of transplants in PGI. In other parts of country, cadaver transplant is gaining momentum due to greater awareness. Here too, people have to be made about cadaver transplants,” added Professor Dhiman.

