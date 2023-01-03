Car hits 3 girls on New Year's Eve in Greater Noida; one critical

In an incident similar to Delhi’s horrific accident in which a woman was dragged by a car until she died on road, a Santro car mowed down three girls in Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh around 9pm on New Year’s Eve (December 31), police said.

Following the complaint received from people known to the victim, police registered a complaint under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 338 (causing grievous hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

“We received a complaint around 10pm from the friends of the victims. The eyewitnesses who helped take the victims to the hospital informed that they were hit by a white Santro car but we don’t have a registration number yet. We have formed teams and are checking CCTV footage of the area,” said Anjani Kumar Singh, station head officer (SHO) of Beta 2 police station.

According to the police, one of the students, identified as Sweety Kumar, 22, who hails from Bihar, is fighting for her life at a private hospital in Greater Noida. She suffered a head injury and is on ventilator support. Two other victims namely Karsoni Dong from Arunachal Pradesh and Anganba from Manipur suffered minor injuries and were discharged the same day.

The complainant, identified as Shivam Singh, said, “I was on the phone with Karsoni when we heard her scream and the phone got disconnected. When we couldn’t reach her, two of us friends left to look for them.”

“When we finally got in touch with her sometime later, she told that they met with an accident and were at the hospital. We rushed there and found that Karsoni and Anganba were there but Sweety’s ear was continuously bleeding,” said Singh.

According to the victims, they were walking in a line one behind the other on the side of the road when the vehicle hit them

“Our friends were taken to the hospital by a couple who were behind the Santro in a Baleno. They said that the car had been swaying on the road and was driving rashly,” said Singh in his complaint to the police.

Meanwhile, doctors say that Sweety’s condition is critical as she has suffered major brain injuries amid severe impact due to the accident.

“She is still on ventilator support. We are continuously monitoring her situation. She also has fractures in both legs apart from other injuries,” said Dr Dinesh Sharma, director, Kailash Hospital, Greater Noida.

Police said that Sweety’s parents were informed about the incident who reached on January 2 from Bihar. According to Sweety’s friends, her family is financially weak.

Police said the cost of treatment is approximately ₹10 lakh and the students were able to crowd-fund ₹3 lakh for initial treatment so far.