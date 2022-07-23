Car runs through barricade in Hathras, injures 2 cops
Two policemen, including a police outpost (chowki) in-charge and a head constable, were injured when notorious elements drove through a barrier placed to stop them, in Hathras district, on Friday evening. The injured cops were hospitalised at the district hospital and the driver of the car has been arrested.
“A complaint was received on Friday by a two-wheeler driver that he was looted by people following him in a car. They also misbehaved with him, he said. The PRV on duty chased the car and information was given to Hathras Junction police station,” said Vikas Kumar Vaidya, SP, Hathras.
“A barrier was placed at Keshopur police outpost to stop the car but the accused did not stop and drove through the barrier injuring the outpost in-charge Anand Chaudhary and head constable Vinod Kumar, who were later taken for treatment. The driver of the car was arrested and the car was seized,” the SP added.
Highways closed, 4 kanwarias die in mishaps during yatra
National Highway 58, which connects Delhi to Hardwar and Dehradun, was blocked to normal traffic from Saturday and only Kanwarias and their vehicles will be allowed on it till July 26. Also, one side of the Delhi- Meerut Expressway has been blocked to normal traffic from Saturday. Two kanwarias died after a roadway bus hit their motorcycle on NH 24. Both kanwarias were on their way to Garh Mukteshwar from Moradabad to bring Kanwar.
Delayed renovations keep tourists away from Pune’s two historic places
The Pune Municipal Corporation's Rs 1.50 crore project to preserve and restore “Meghdambari”, a canopied structure of Vishrambaugwada, a Grade-1 heritage structure, remains incomplete even after more than one year. According to civic officials, PMC has already spent Rs 2 crore on the restoration of the wada structure and wooden “Meghdambari”. Vishrambaugwada, influenced by the Peshwa style of architecture and designed by Mansaram Laxman and Daji Suthar, was built in 1807 AD.
Use schools for education purpose only: PCMC civic chief
Pune: The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation commissioner Rajesh Patil has ordered the PCMC primary and secondary education department to use the school buildings only for schooling purposes and not for other activities except municipal elections. This comes after complains of limited classrooms and two classes being conducted in one room were registered. There are 105 primary schools and 18 secondary schools run by PCMC. During Covid, these schools were used as vaccination centres.
3 arrested in Maha for duping builder of ₹3 cr by giving him fake gold coins
Three persons have been arrested for allegedly duping a builder of Rs 3 crore by giving him fake gold coins, a police official said on Saturday. "The transaction took place in a hut near a hotel on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway. The coins turned out to be fake after which he lodged a complaint. "We arrested Kisanbai Kasturbai Marwadi Salat, Haribhai Premabhai Marwadi Salat and Manish Kamleshbhai Shah from Vadodara in Gujarat," he said.
BMC ropes in JBIMS to train educators in management
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has roped in the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies to train 120 headmasters and principals in management. The additional municipal commissioner, Ashwini Bhide, told HT, “BMC teachers get promoted and start working as headmasters without management skills. It is mainly a managerial job where certain management skills are required.” BMC gives training on content and syllabus but not on management and administrative skills.”
