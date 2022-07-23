Home / Cities / Others / Car runs through barricade in Hathras, injures 2 cops
Car runs through barricade in Hathras, injures 2 cops

Two policemen, including a police outpost (chowki) in-charge and a head constable, were injured when notorious elements drove through a barrier placed to stop them, in Hathras district, on Friday evening
For representation only (HT File Photo)
Published on Jul 23, 2022 11:45 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Agra

Two policemen, including a police outpost (chowki) in-charge and a head constable, were injured when notorious elements drove through a barrier placed to stop them, in Hathras district, on Friday evening. The injured cops were hospitalised at the district hospital and the driver of the car has been arrested.

“A complaint was received on Friday by a two-wheeler driver that he was looted by people following him in a car. They also misbehaved with him, he said. The PRV on duty chased the car and information was given to Hathras Junction police station,” said Vikas Kumar Vaidya, SP, Hathras.

“A barrier was placed at Keshopur police outpost to stop the car but the accused did not stop and drove through the barrier injuring the outpost in-charge Anand Chaudhary and head constable Vinod Kumar, who were later taken for treatment. The driver of the car was arrested and the car was seized,” the SP added.

