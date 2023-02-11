Home / Cities / Others / Carcasses of tiger, leopard found in Sohagi Barwa wildlife sanctuary

Carcasses of tiger, leopard found in Sohagi Barwa wildlife sanctuary

Published on Feb 11, 2023 12:46 AM IST

(Sourced photo for representation)
ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur

A tiger was found dead in Sohagi Barwa wildlife sanctuary, around 100 metres from village Rampurva under Nichlol block of Maharajganj district on Thursday evening.

Also, carcass of a leopard was spotted near Seopur unit of the sanctuary in forest room number 26 that falls adjacent to Balmiki Nagar tiger reserve of Bihar.

Chief forest conservator Dr Nisha Mani confirmed that the carcass of tiger was spotted near Rampurva in a ditch of a cane field and it was sent for post-mortem examination to know the exact cause of the big cat’s death. The leopard’s carcass has also been sent for autopsy.

Dr Mani said an electric wire passes near the ditch and the possibility of tiger getting electrocuted could not be ruled out. She said an investigation had been initiated into the deaths. “The leopard might also have died due to electrocution in a trap laid by poachers,” said Dr Mani.

It is second such incident when the tiger’s carcass has been spotted in Sohagi Barwa wildlife sanctuary. Earlier on April 22, 2018 similar incident had taken place.

The Sohagi Barwa sanctuary in Maharajganj district is spread over 428.2 km area. The sanctuary has seven forest ranges, namely Pakkadi, Madhwalia, Laximipur, North Chouk, South Chouk, Seopur and Nichlol range.

Story Saved
Sunday, February 12, 2023
