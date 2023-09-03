Cattle smugglers attack police in Pratapgarh, injure driver

PRAYAGRAJ In a late-evening incident, a police vehicle driver was injured when cattle smugglers assaulted a police team and pelted stones at them during a raid on Dhakwa Road, under the jurisdiction of the Patti police station in Pratapgarh. The cattle smugglers began pelting stones at the police team. (HT Photo)

The assailants managed to escape, despite an extensive search operation conducted by multiple police stations. Police officials have registered an FIR against the unidentified cattle smugglers for their assault on the driver and other violations of the IPC.

The incident occurred as a police team from the Patti police station, led by Sub-Inspector Gulab Singh, was on patrol. Homeguard jawan Santosh Kumar was driving the police vehicle. While near Dhakwa Road, the officers noticed three individuals loading cattle onto a loader vehicle.

However, the cattle smugglers began pelting stones at the police team, causing a head injury to driver Santosh Kumar. Due to the heavy stone pelting, the other officers were unable to approach the assailants, who fled towards Uddaiyadih. The injured driver was promptly admitted to the hospital, and other police stations were alerted to the situation.

Despite extensive efforts, the police teams searched for the cattle smugglers in various areas -- including Chandan Chowk, Aamapur, Bharikhan, Raipur, Belsandi, and others, but were unable to locate them. Sub-Inspector Gulab Singh confirmed that an FIR has been filed against the three unidentified cattle smugglers involved in the incident.

Illegal hookah bar busted, one held

PRAYAGRAJ In a raid conducted on Saturday night, the Kareli police unit busted a hookah bar operating illegally. During the operation, one individual was arrested, and a cache of hookahs and related accessories were seized. Authorities have registered an FIR against three individuals under relevant IPC sections.

Amarnath Rai, the SHO of Kareli police station, revealed that the police team received a tip-off indicating that an illegal hookah bar was operating in the basement of a house located near a guest house. Upon arriving at the scene, the police team discovered that a signboard was displayed outside the building, advertising the basement for rent.

However, further investigation revealed that an unlicensed hookah bar was operating clandestinely in the basement. Some patrons fled the scene as the police entered the establishment, but one individual, identified as Mohd Afzal from Rajruppur, was apprehended on-site. The police confiscated thirteen hookahs, thirteen pipes, eleven tobacco flavours, coal, and other accessories commonly used with hookahs.

Afzal informed the police that he was running the hookah bar in collaboration with another individual named Ashraf, hailing from Puramufti. They shared a portion of the profits with the building owner, Maqsood, as part of their arrangement. To avoid detection by law enforcement, they had put up a “for rent” signboard. A case has been registered against Afzal, Ashraf, and Maqsood.

