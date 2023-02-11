Cattle smugglers using highways in trans-Ganga area as transit routes: Cops

Cattle smugglers are using highways in trans-Ganga area as their transit route to transport their trucks and containers loaded with cattle, said police officials.

These gangs transport cattle to West Bengal, Bihar and even nearby districts for slaughter. Cattle smugglers arrested recently told cops during questioning that many locals in the trans-Ganga area are taking cash in return for guiding the trucks to escape police checking and helping them pass through the route undetected, police officials said.

The police in trans-Ganga area are on alert after receiving the inputs and have upped the vigil on the highways and also on the alternate routes.

Four days back, cattle smugglers abandoned a truck in forest area of Deragadai under Tharwai police station fearing police checking. At least 14 cows were found dead inside the truck following which an FIR was registered against the unidentified cattle smugglers.

On Thursday, the SOG team under Rajesh Upadhyay and Tharwai police arrested two cattle smugglers identified as Mirza Junaid of Sultanpur and Sanjay Singh of Amethi district with firearms. They revealed the names of two of their accomplices Asad Ali and Mumtaz Ali of Deoria who are on the run. The arrested persons were part of an inter-district gang of cattle smuggling and had cases registered against them in Gonda, Rae Bareli, Faizabad and Prayagraj.

Police officials said that they used to buy cattle from small traders and transported it to Bihar, West Bengal and some districts in Uttar Pradesh. They used to get cash ₹1 to 1.50 lakh for each truck. The local members of the gang used to help the smugglers escape police net.

There may be more than one gang operating in the region and may have links with bigger gangs of inter-state cattle smugglers.

Police also suspect that members of Mohd Muzzaffar gang may also be involved in cattle smuggling. Muzzaffar used to run a big gang of cattle smuggling in the state and had cases registered against him in Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Varanasi, Bhadohi and many other districts. He was sent to jail, but many of his gang members are still at large.

Administration has attached properties worth several crores belonging to Mohd Muzzaffar in Prayagraj and Kaushambi districts.

SOG incharge (trans-Ganga) sub–inspector Rajesh Upadhyay said call details of arrested cattle smugglers is being scanned to learn about their links and other members of the gang. Vigil on highways, alternate routes and forest areas have been enhanced.