CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police identify 20 troublemakers in Bareilly, probe underway

LUCKNOW: The Bareilly police have identified over 20 people through CCTV footage for their involvement in stone-pelting and attacking three individuals in the Shyamganj area on Friday afternoon. These identified troublemakers attacked locals while returning from the Islamiya ground, where Maulana Tauqeer Raza, the chief of Ittehad-e-Millat Council (Bareilly Sharif), had issued an arrest call over the Gyanvapi mosque row on Friday. (HT PhotoThousands gathered in Bareilly on Friday in response to Maulana Tauqeer Raza’s call.)

Meanwhile, police deployment continued for the third consecutive day in some sensitive localities in Bareilly on Sunday. Besides, the police are maintaining round-the-clock vigil on Raza and some other religious leaders to prevent any further trouble in Bareilly.

Earlier, two separate FIRs, one from each Hindu and Muslim group, were lodged after stray incidents of stone-pelting and manhandling at Baradari police station in Bareilly on Friday night in connection with the incident. However, the alert police averted any major untoward incident after Friday prayers, and people returned to their homes.

“We have scanned around 15 CCTV footages so far, through which as many as 20 troublemakers have been identified. More footage is being retrieved and will be further scanned to identify other troublemakers, after which strict action will be initiated against them,” a senior Bareilly police official said, requesting anonymity. He added that the list of all troublemakers is being prepared, and their addresses are being verified.

SSP Bareilly, Ghule Sushil Chandra Bhan said that investigations into the two FIRs are ongoing, and arrests are likely to be made soon. He mentioned that investigators are also compiling a list of properties belonging to the troublemakers, and notices will be sent to them to appear before the police and record their statements and action will be taken accordingly.