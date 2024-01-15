CBI arrests RPF constable for posing as CBI staff

The CBI has arrested a constable of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Saturday who was involved in fraudulent activities and extortion, impersonating as a CBI employee. The team recovered fake documents including a fake CBI identity card and fake notices from his possession. For representation only (HT File Photo)

A case was registered against constable Sunil Yadav, and he was produced in the court of CMM, RADC, New Delhi on Monday.

CBI sources said that investigation in the case is underway to collect information about other persons who were assisting the constable in his fraudulent activities.

“We came to know about the constable’s fraudulent and extortion activities posing as a CBI official through our sources and he was arrested after investigation,” said CBI sources.

The accused had gone on deputation to CBI during July 2022 and was prematurely sent back to RPF in March 2023. It is alleged that after his return from CBI, he used a fake CBI identity card to pose as a CBI employee working at CBI (HQ), Delhi and took the help of New Mandi Police Station, Muzaffarnagar, to give a fake notice to a district-based businessman.

It is further alleged that the accused demanded money from the businessman to get relief in the said CBI case. He also threatened the businessman to settle a land dispute with another person which was pending between them.

Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused in Delhi and Meerut, from where fake documents were recovered, including fake identity cards of CBI, fake notices under section 91 of CrPC allegedly issued by CBI in a criminal case and other incriminating documents.