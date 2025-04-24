MUMBAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked an official working in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation’s (EPFO’s) Pune office in an alleged disproportionate assets case, according to agency officials aware of the matter. CBI books EPFO official in disproportionate assets case

Disproportionate assets are the properties owned by individuals exceeding their legitimate sources of income and affordability.

During the accused’s nine-year service period at the EPFO office from January 2016 to January 2025, he allegedly acquired movable and immovable assets in his and his spouse’s names that were highly disproportionate to their known sources of income, CBI officials said.

The accused earned a net gross salary of ₹94.46 lakh during this period, but acquired movable and immovable properties estimated to be worth ₹1.14 crore, while their expenditure in the period was worth around ₹42.39 lakh, according to the CBI. The accused’s family did not have any other lawful source of income, officials said. The investigation revealed that 65% of the accused’s properties comprises disproportionate assets.

The CBI has filed a case against the accused public servant under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act related to criminal misconduct (possession of assets disproportionate to known sources of income of public servants).