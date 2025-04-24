Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

CBI books EPFO official in disproportionate assets case

ByAbhishek Sharan
Apr 24, 2025 07:22 AM IST

The investigation revealed that 65% of the accused’s properties comprises disproportionate assets. The CBI has filed a case against the accused public servant under the Prevention of Corruption Act

MUMBAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked an official working in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation’s (EPFO’s) Pune office in an alleged disproportionate assets case, according to agency officials aware of the matter.

CBI books EPFO official in disproportionate assets case
CBI books EPFO official in disproportionate assets case

Disproportionate assets are the properties owned by individuals exceeding their legitimate sources of income and affordability.

During the accused’s nine-year service period at the EPFO office from January 2016 to January 2025, he allegedly acquired movable and immovable assets in his and his spouse’s names that were highly disproportionate to their known sources of income, CBI officials said.

The accused earned a net gross salary of 94.46 lakh during this period, but acquired movable and immovable properties estimated to be worth 1.14 crore, while their expenditure in the period was worth around 42.39 lakh, according to the CBI. The accused’s family did not have any other lawful source of income, officials said. The investigation revealed that 65% of the accused’s properties comprises disproportionate assets.

The CBI has filed a case against the accused public servant under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act related to criminal misconduct (possession of assets disproportionate to known sources of income of public servants).

News / Cities / Other Cities / CBI books EPFO official in disproportionate assets case
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On