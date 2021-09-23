CBSE, ICSE schools oppose Haryana board’s move to conduct Class 8 boards for all students

After the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) decided to hold board exams for Class 8 students enrolled under various boards in state, schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) boards opposed the decision of the Haryana government to hold the board examination for Class 8.

On September 13, the board secretary of BSEH wrote a letter to all district education officers (DEOs) to ascertain details of Class 8 students studying in boards other than BSEH in their district.

Board chairman Jagbir Singh said they have started making it adequate to conduct Class 8 exams after an interval of 12 years.

“Amendments will also be made to the Haryana Right to Education (RTE) Rules 2011. We have decided to conduct an annual board exam for Class 8 students across state for the current academic session of 2021-22,” he added.

In 2010, the Haryana board had conducted Class 8 exams last time in which 3.44 lakh students, of 3.67 lakh, had passed the exam.

Pawan Kumar, principal of a private school in Bhiwani which is affiliated to the CBSE, said the decision taken by the Haryana board is creating a lot of problems for their students.

“We have separate boards and we follow different rules than the schools affiliated with the BSEH. Moreover, there is some difference in the curriculum opted by us. This move will decrease the level of education and lead to instability in the career of the children,” he added.

The union bearers of the CBSE and ICSE school unions have decided to go to court against this decision.

“The decision of the state education department is illegal. We will talk to the state government about it. If needed, we will also approach the court. This move will curtail the level of education in CBSE and ICSE schools. If the board wants to experiment with its students it is free to do so but it should not intervene in the CBSE and other boards matters,” said the principals of two Rohtak-based CBSE schools.

Talking over the phone, BSEH chairman Jagbir Singh defended the government’s decision to conduct Class 8 board exams of all students studying in Haryana irrespective of their boards.

“The BSEH used to conduct board exams for Classes 5, 8, 10 and 12. With implementation of the RTE 2011, the board exams are being held only for Classes 10 and 12. From this academic session, the annual examination of the children of Class 8 of all the boards in Haryana will be taken by the Haryana school board,” Jagbir said.

“Those who are opposing the move can go to court to challenge our decision. The state has a right to conduct Class 8 exams for all students,” he added.