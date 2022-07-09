CCSU in Meerut postpones exams due to Kanwar Yatra
Chaudhary Charan Singh University (CCSU), in Meerut has postponed all examinations in university and affiliated colleges that were scheduled from July 20 to 27 due to Kanwar Yatra that begins from July 15.
New dates of the postponed exams would be declared on university website, officials said.
The Kanwar yatra is scheduled to begin from July 15 and conclude on the Shivratri on July 26
The local administration has issued to implement route diversion in the region as devotees in large numbers are expected for the Kanwar Yatra this year.
B.Ed and semesters examinations of different professional courses are going on in university and affiliated colleges. The exams for LLB and LLM courses are due from July 12.
As per a notice put up by university’s exam controller, all other exams would be held as per the prescribed dates. Meanwhile, new dates for three B. Ed papers have been declared. Paper code E-201, scheduled for July 15 will now be held on July 28, paper code E-202, has been rescheduled for July 30 and paper codes E-208 and E-209 would be held on August 1.
The CCSU administration has advised students to keep checking university’s website for new exam dates and other related information.
-
British era Carnac bridge to be demolished
Carnac Bridge in South Mumbai, built in the British era nearly 150 years ago, is in deteriorating condition and will be demolished in July. The bridge was declared unsafe by Indian Institute of Technology Bombay experts in 2018 and is expected to be demolished by a team of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and central railway officials. The central railway will operate small blocks to dismantle the bridge, but later major railway blocks will be required.
-
Akhilesh’s ‘immaturity’ has weakened SP: Shivpal
Lucknow: Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) chief and Samajwadi Party MLA, Shivpal Yadav, estranged with SP chief and nephew Akhilesh Yadav for the second time, criticized the latter for his “immaturity”, which he claimed had weakened the SP. The fresh remarks against the Samajwadi Party chief came a day after Shivpal attended a dinner hosted by chief minister Yogi Adityanath for Droupadi Murmu, nominated by the ruling NDA for the July 18 presidential elections.
-
Dacoity attempt foiled in UP’s Prayagraj, one dead
Alert villagers foiled a loot attempt in Majra Umapur village of Sarsedi gram panchayat under Bara police station located in trans-Yamuna area of the district on Friday night. One of the accused attacked villagers with knife while attempting to flee. An FIR has been registered, police said. SHO of Bara police station Kamlesh Kumar said that locals informed, five dacoits entered home of a daily wage labourer on Friday night, Ajay Kumar.
-
Geotagging of U.P.’s 1.3 lakh govt schools on the anvil
A detailed guideline has been issued to all the 75 district basic education officers for carrying out the survey smoothly. Director general, school education, U.P., Vijay Kiran Anand in a letter to basic shiksha adhikaris (BSAs) said, “This survey is very important from the point of view of strengthening the infrastructure facilities and timely addressing the problem in schools.” Survey of anganwadi centres operating on the school premises will also be done compulsorily.
-
House help extorts employer, arrested
The Marine Drive police have arrested a 22-year-old house help who allegedly took advantage of Gupta's employer's neurological disorder in order to blackmail and extort her. The accused, Sachin Namuna Gupta, 22, who originally hails from Jharkhand's Mahugaon, was working for past three years as a house maid with the complainant, a 41-year-old medical professional residing in Marine Lines. Last week the house help threatened her thrice and demanded money, a police officer said.
