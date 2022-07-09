CCSU in Meerut postpones exams due to Kanwar Yatra

Chaudhary Charan Singh University (CCSU), in Meerut has postponed all examinations in university and affiliated colleges that were scheduled from July 20 to 27 due to Kanwar Yatra that begins from July 15.

New dates of the postponed exams would be declared on university website, officials said.

The Kanwar yatra is scheduled to begin from July 15 and conclude on the Shivratri on July 26

The local administration has issued to implement route diversion in the region as devotees in large numbers are expected for the Kanwar Yatra this year.

B.Ed and semesters examinations of different professional courses are going on in university and affiliated colleges. The exams for LLB and LLM courses are due from July 12.

As per a notice put up by university’s exam controller, all other exams would be held as per the prescribed dates. Meanwhile, new dates for three B. Ed papers have been declared. Paper code E-201, scheduled for July 15 will now be held on July 28, paper code E-202, has been rescheduled for July 30 and paper codes E-208 and E-209 would be held on August 1.

The CCSU administration has advised students to keep checking university’s website for new exam dates and other related information.