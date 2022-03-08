CCSU in Meerut to issue fresh recruitment advt after complaint made to governor
MEERUT: The Chaudhary Charan Singh University (CCSU) has cancelled its recent advertisement for recruitment of 72 teaching and non-teaching staff in self finance courses.
The university took the decision after a complaint was made to the governor/chancellor Anandiben Patel about reservation norms not being specified in the advertisement.
CCSU spokesman prof Prashant Kumar confirmed that the university has already cancelled the advertisement for recruitment. He said a new advertisement would be issued soon. “The university also has sent its reply to the chancellor,” he added.
Earlier, the governor had sought an explanation from CCSU vice chancellor prof Sangeeta Shukla about the reservation criterion not being specified in the recruitment advertisement put out by the university.
In a letter sent by the governor’s special officer Dr Pankaj L Jani, the CCSU V-C was directed to send an explanation on the issue to the chancellor within 15 days.
The governor’s letter also mentioned that a complaint in this regard has been made by Ravikant, the national president of Shoshit Kranti Dal.
Ravikant told HT that the CCSU had published advertisement in January for recruitment of 72 teaching and non-teaching staff on contractual basis in self finance courses of the university.
The advertisement didn’t mention which posts were reserved for scheduled caste, scheduled tribe and the specially-abled.
“It is a violation of the government’s reservation policy,” he said adding that on his complaint the governor had sought an explanation from the V-C.
-
Russia backs IAEA chief's idea of Ukraine meeting but not at Chernobyl
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy backed the idea of a meeting, according to a French readout on Sunday of a conversation between him and French President Emmanuel Macron, who supports the Chernobyl plan.
-
EU lawmakers to push for ban on new 'golden passports', visas for Russians
EU lawmakers say in their report that ending such schemes could have a significant economic impact in some countries. They are therefore proposing the gradual phaseout of golden passport schemes and tight rules for residence arrangements, including much more rigorous checks on applicants.
-
2,145 FIRs lodged for poll code violations during UP elections
As many as 10,233 arms, 10,582 cartridges, 232 explosives and 336 bombs were seized, while 186 factories manufacturing illegal weapons were busted by the police till March 7.
-
Anurag Thakur launches Mahila Suraksha Kavach in Himachal on Int'l women's day
Of the 108 motorbikes flagged for the police department of the northern hill state, 12 have been earmarked for Hamirpur district, 14 for Una, 18 for Bilaspur, 22 for Kangra, 18 for Chamba, 22 for Sirmaur, and two for Mandi district.
-
Explainer: What does a US ban on Russian oil accomplish?
Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. Here is a deeper look at what will happen with a US ban on Russian oil.