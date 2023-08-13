Prayagraj: IIIT-A celebrates 25th foundation day in style

The 25th Foundation Day of the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad (IIIT-A) was celebrated with enthusiasm on its campus on Saturday. Several colourful programmes were presented by students under the aegis of ‘Student Gymkhana’ to mark the occasion. Chief guest Nikhil Malhotra, chief innovation officer of Tech Mahindra (left) being welcomed AT IIIT-A on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

Inaugurating the function chief guest Nikhil Malhotra, chief innovation officer of Tech Mahindra said that innovation is never just a word, it is a state of mind. At Tech Mahindra, we innovate for the future. As a front runner in the industry, we have been part of the business impact stories, and now increasingly contribute to transformational strategies, he added.

“Our mission is to build smart machines of the future. These smart machines include solving intelligence at its primal level and then applying that intelligence to products and internet protocols. Also, our mission includes solving Artificial Intelligence (AI), and it is an approach to a practical commercial model to be used for the company and industry at large,” he added.

Prof Mukul Sharad Sutaone, director, IIIT-A emphasised the foundation day as time for introspecting and commitment day to establish the name of IIIT-A worldwide. He thanked all his predecessors for giving a solid foundation to the present state of IIIT-A.

Senior faculty members Prof Uma Shankar Tiwari and Prof Om Prakash Vyas shared their feelings on how the institute witnessed the 24-year development journey.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was also signed between IIIT-A and Tech Mahindra on Saturday to work together in the area of IT research.

Prof Ranjit Singh, dean of student affairs coordinated the programme while Sachin Kumar Behera, president of Students’ Gymkhana proposed a vote of thanks.

A new website of the ‘new generation innovation and entrepreneurship development centre’ (New Gen IEDC) was launched on the occasion. A trailer based on the cultural extravaganza-- Effervescence- 2023 was also screened for the audience.

Earlier, the programme began with the lighting of a lamp by the chief guest. Later, students presented cultural programmes including kavi sammelan, drama and dance performances.

