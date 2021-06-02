Central Railways sees 45.9 per cent freight increase in May 2021

PUNE Despite Covid challenges, continuous efforts of the Central Railways’ business development unit (BDU), has ensured that freight transportation by track has not lost any momentum.

A total of 6.32 million tonnes of freight was transported by the Central Railways in May 2021, and increase of 45.9 per cent when compared to May 2020.

“In May 2021, CR transported 6.32 million tonnes, which is 45.9 per cent more than May 2020, which was 4.33 million tonnes. The important items transported in May 2021 include 3.57 million tonnes of coal, 0.21 million tonnes of iron and steel, 0.58 million tonnes of cement, 0.86 million tonnes of containers and 1.10 million tonnes of other goods like fertilisers,”said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer of the Central Railway.

In April-May 2021, Central Railway transported 12.57 million tonnes of freight, as compared to 7.55 million tonnes during the same period in 2020, achieving a 66.5 per cent increase.

In a bid to increase revenue, the Railways set-up business development units (BDU). These BDUs boost the freight and parcel services of the Railways.

“The 12.57 million tonnes freight transportation includes Mumbai Division at 2.83 million tonnes; Bhusaval Division at 0.95 million tonnes; Nagpur Division at 7.30 million tonnes; Pune Division at 0.29 million tonnes; and Solapur Division at 1.20 million tonnes. A number of concessions and discounts are also being given to make railway freight movement very attractive. Freight speed improvement leads to saving of costs for all stakeholders and freight speed has almost doubled over year,” added Sutar.