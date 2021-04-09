Central teams visit three Punjab districts to review covid scenario

Separate teams of experts from the Centre arrived in Jalandhar, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar and Hoshiarpur of Doaba on Thursday to review the covid-19 situation. In Hoshiarpur district, where the number of infections have grown alarmingly with 611 deaths to date, the two-member expert team held a meeting with civil, police and health department officials in the mini-secretariat and gathered information on positive cases, micro-containment zones and isolation monitoring mechanism.

The team comprising Aparna Pandey, advisor, National Centre for Disease Control, and Ashok Singh, a professor of Lady Hardinge College, Delhi, said it would visit hospitals, community health centres and containment zones to review the on-ground situation.

In Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar district, two experts from Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, New Delhi, had arrived, confirmed civil surgeon Dr Gurdeep Singh Kapoor.

In Jalandhar district, state health department officials said the team had reached and will study the impact of UK strain on symptomatic patients and review the situation for the next three days. A Central team is scheduled to visit Kapurthala on Friday.