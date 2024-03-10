Centre aims to make three crore women ‘lakhpati didi’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Union government has resolved to make three crore women in the country “lakhpati didi” and claimed that women’s welfare is the priority for his government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File)

The PM was speaking after virtually inaugurating the ‘Mahtari Vandan’ scheme in Chhattisgarh to provide monetary assistance to women. The first installment of ₹655 crore was deposited into the bank accounts of beneficiaries (married women) under the scheme.

“It is fortunate that today I got an opportunity to dedicate the Mahtari Vandan scheme aimed at empowering ‘nari shakti’. Under the scheme, we had promised to give ₹1,000 per month to more than 70 lakh women and today the BJP government has fulfilled it,” Modi said addressing the function via video conference.

He further said that when mother and sisters are empowered, then the entire family gets empowered.

“Therefore, the priority of the double-engine government (of the BJP at the Centre and in the state) is the welfare of mothers and sisters…Today, families are getting pucca houses and that too in the name of women,” the PM said.

“Under Ujjwala scheme, women have been getting cooking gas cylinders at cheaper rates. More than 50 per cent of the Jan Dhan accounts are in the name of women. More than 65 per cent of Mudra loans were taken by women. In the last ten years, our government has changed the lives of more than 10 crore women through self-help groups,” Modi said.

“The efforts of our government have resulted in making more than one crore women ‘lakhpati didi’. We have now resolved that we will fulfill the target of making three crore sisters of the country lakhpati didi,” he added.